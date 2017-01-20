Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
Lakewood Health System, Staples
Ashley Booker and Tyler Thiel, Staples, a boy, Branch Michael-Connolly, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, Jan. 6, 2017.
Kristin Glines and Josh Noska, Browerville, a boy, Kylan John, 7 pounds, Jan. 8, 2017.
Shaylah and Ethan Puttonen, Menahga, a girl, Olivia Annalyse, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Jan. 8, 2017.
Amanda and John Groenwold, Baxter, a boy, Maverick Giovanni, 7 pounds, Jan. 10, 2017.
Emily Lindberg and Zach Peterson, Browerville, a boy, Connor Adam, 6 pounds, Jan. 11, 2017.
Savannah Rasinski and Juanio Buckaloo, Pillager, a boy Major Wesson, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 11, 2017.
Gretchen and Jason Ogrizovich, Staples, a boy, Thomas Blake, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 12, 2017.
Cari and Jacob Lund, Menahga, a boy, Kai Christopher. 9 pounds, 1 ounce, Jan. 13, 2017.
Stacy Fellegy and Justin Crimmins, Pillager, a girl, Mallory Marie, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 16, 2017.
Stephanie Lenk and Matthew Craig, Staples, a boy, Finlay Lee, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 16, 2017.
Jessica and Thomas Mudgett, Lake Shore, a boy, Lawson Benjamin, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 16, 2017.
Courtney Dumpprope and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, a boy, Rylan Raymond, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 18, 2017.
Kendra Brown, Long Prairie, a boy, Lucas Scott, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 18, 2017.
Vanessa and Lance Perius, Staples, a boy, Paul David, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, Jan. 18, 2017.
Toni Carlson and Troy Tipp, St. Cloud, a boy, Alexander John, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Jan. 19, 2017.
Megan and Nathan Warmbold, Park Rapids, a girl, Milly Maple, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 19, 2017.