Lawrance and Destiny Merck, Pillager, a boy, Larkin Hunter, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, Dec. 26, 2016. Grandparents are Craig and Joyce Merck, Lincoln, Neb., Joyce and Stewart Klask, Ada, and Irene Merck, Bismarck, N.D.

Jonathan and Leah Arnston, Baxter, a boy, Franklin Allan, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 28, 2016. Grandparents are Allan and Nancy Arntson, Plymouth, Tim and Cristy Kintop, Brainerd, and Roger and Luann Grembowski, Brooklyn Park.

Kiel and Haley Rustad, Ironton, a girl, Lyanna Mareen, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 28, 2016. Grandparents are Randy and Mary Fogle, Ironton, and Kris and Christine Rustad, Crosby.

Shawn Larson and Lindsey Erickson, Nisswa, a boy, Holden Thomas Larson, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Dec. 28, 2016. Grandparents are Laurie Berg, Baxter, Tom Erickson, Brainerd, Mike Larson, Brainerd, and Craig and Janet Kammerer, Pine River.

Michael Austin and Brittany Prescher, Crosby, a boy, Jaxson Allen Austin, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Dec. 28, 2016. Grandparents are Stephanie Price, Moses Lake, Wash., Jimmy Austin, Weeki Wachee, Fla., Darla Hancock, Remer.

Samuel and Nicole Philipson, Pine River, a boy, Bjorn Richard, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, Dec. 29, 2016. Grandparents are Debbie Philipson and Richard Philipson, Pequot Lakes, and Mary Moss and Timothy Moss, Hill City.

Lance and Rachel Sprague, Brainerd, a boy, Landon Marlin, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Dec. 29, 2016. Grandparents are Jodie and John Mirsch, McGregor, Randy Sprague and Jill Wasson, Crosby, Carol and Tom Rollins, Brainerd, and Allen Altendahl and Carol Hemmesch, Freeport.

Travis and Heather Hanson, Brainerd, a girl, Taytum May, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Dec. 29, 2016.

Jeffery Adkins and Michell Isaacs, Longville, a girl, Symbree Ella Adkins, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Dec. 29, 2017. Grandparents are Beate Braker, Backus, and Mike and Cathy Isaacs, Crosslake.

Joseph and Abigail Mowers, Brainerd, a girl, Lilah Rae, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Dec. 30, 2016. Grandparents are Randy and Shelly Miltimore, Brainerd, and Curt and Gail Mowers, Brainerd.

Michael Herrera and Carrie Seibert, Brainerd, a boy, Gabriel Xander Seibert-Herrera, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Dec. 31, 2106.

Shakyra Johnson, Brainerd, a girl, Raelynn Christine, 7 pound, 10 ounces, Jan. 1, 2017. Grandparents are Betty and Norman Johnson, Brainerd, Deb and Ron Bialke, Brainerd, and Kathy and Rick Fitzpatrick, Upsala.

Trey Kelley and Baliegh Olson, Walker, a boy, Easton Daniel Kelley, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 2, 2017.

Brittney Rose Taylor, Pierz, a boy, Jax Dean, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 3, 2017. Grandparents are Dean Dobis, Little Falls, Carrie Storkamp-Dobis, Lastrup, and Lee Moeller, Buckman.

Samantha Tutt and Aaron Seguin, Baxter, a boy, Kylan James Seguin, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Jan. 3, 2017.

John and Jessie Bueckers, Pine River, a boy, Vincent Michael-Floyd, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, Jan. 6, 2017. Grandparents are John and Marilyn Bueckers, Pine River, Floyd Konrad, Palm Desert, Calif., and Mary Konrad, Pine River.

Adam and Lesli Jacobson, Brainerd, a boy, Raiden Thomas, 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Jan. 7, 2017. Grandparents are Thomas and Lisa Jacobson, Merrifield, and Thomas and Linda Altergott, Deerwood.

Mercedes Lynn Beach, Brainerd, a boy, Leo Joseph-Grant, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, Jan. 9, 2017. Grandparents are Mark and Jeannie Beach, Brainerd.

Meisha Cherisse Oswaldson, Onamia, a boy, Zakodah Ray, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 8, 2017. Grandparent is Lana Oswaldson, Onamia. Great-grandparents are Jean Oswaldson, Onamia, and Bob Oswaldson, Onamia.