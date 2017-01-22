Lakewood Health System, Staples, births
Lakewood Health System, Staples
Stacy Fellegy and Justin Crimmins, Pillager, a girl, Mallory Marie, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 16, 2017.
Stephanie Lenk and Matthew Craig, Staples, a boy, Finlay Lee, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, Jan. 16, 2017.
Jessica and Thomas Mudgett, Lake Shore, a boy, Lawson Benjamin, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, Jan. 16, 2017.
Courtney Dumpprope and Ryan Schrupp, Pine River, a boy, Rylan Raymond, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, Jan. 18, 2017.
Kendra Brown, Long Prairie, a boy, Lucas Scott, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, Jan. 18, 2017.
Vanessa and Lance Perius, Staples, a boy, Paul David, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, Jan. 18, 2017.
Toni Carlson and Troy Tipp, St. Cloud, a boy, Alexander John, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Jan. 19, 2017.
Megan and Nathan Warmbold, Park Rapids, a girl, Milly Maple, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, Jan. 19, 2017.