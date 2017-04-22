Stacy Blue and Kyle Oglesby, Crosslake, a girl, Morgan Josephine Oglesby, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, March 27, 2017. Grandparents are Kenny Ogelsby, Pamela Stowe-Oglesby and Mark MacLeod and Debbie MacLeod-Gooding.

Michelle Luginbill, Brainerd, a boy, Malachai Matthew Robinson, 6 pounds, March 27, 2017. Grandparents are Renee and Robert Holmes, Brainerd.

Shellie Smith and Gian Aamodt, Onamia, a girl, Maci Jean Smith, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, March 29, 2017. Grandparents are Ivan Smith and Carla Smith, Onamia, and Joe Aamodt and Jacque Aamodt, Brainerd.

Samantha Blocker, Merrifield, a girl, Kinsley Ann-Marie, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, March 29, 2017. Grandparents are James and Renee Blocker, Merrifield.

Wade and Karla Sandstrom, Pequot Lakes, Byron Douglas, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, March 29, 2017. Grandparents are Mary Carlson, Motley, and Doug and Darlene Sandstrom, Longville.

Jesse Logelin and Kimberly Satchell, Brainerd, a boy, Vincent Lee Logelin, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, March 30, 2017. Grandparents are Troy and Julie Satchell, Crosslake, and Dennis and Julie Logelin, Brainerd.