Timothy and Abigail Nelson, Baxter, a boy, Bodie Ellsworth, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, March 31, 2017. Grandparents are Clint and Carol Nelson, Lake Shore, and Therese Dolloff, Kohler, Wis.

Nicholas and Jessica Burton, Breezy Point, a girl, Elliott Grace, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, April 1, 2017.

Blake Jensen and Ashley Miller, Brainerd, a boy, Adam Lance Jensen, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, April 4, 2017.

Ryan and Alyssa Sharpe, Baxter, a boy, Griffin Patrick, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, April 5, 2017. Grandparents are Patrick and Dawn Wiebusch, East Gull Lake, Patrick and Sandy Sharpe, Coon Rapids, and April and Monte Nelson, Big Falls.

Matthew Field and Katlyn Runyon, Brainerd, a girl, Payton Rose Field, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, April 6, 2017. Grandparents are Greg Lambrecht, Brainerd, Jordan Lambrecht, Brainerd, and Donna Lovett, Brainerd.

Brittany Skaj and Justin Christensen, Brainerd, a girl, Kennedy Lynn Christensen, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, April 7, 2017.

Jazlyn Lenarz and Michael Nelson, Brainerd, a girl, Braelee Ann Nelson, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, April 7, 2017. Grandparents are Jill Lenarz, Largo, Fla., John Yilek, Brainerd, and Mary and Todd Nelson, Brainerd.

Mason and Darcy Allord, Brainerd, a girl, Kristina Joan, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, April 10, 2017. Grandparents are Greg and Debbie Struthers, Ironton, Jason and Kristen Allord, Brainerd, and Don and Rhonda Stout, Pahrump, Nev.

Mark and Cathleen Rau, Brainerd, a boy, Wyatt Alexander, 8 pounds, April 10, 2017.

Tyler Irish and Isabelle Pavlacky, Brainerd, a boy, Luke Patrick Irish, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, April 10, 2017. Grandparents are Roger and Tera Irish, Pine River, Sarah Pavlacky, Brainerd, and Tim Dorn, Oakdale.