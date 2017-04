Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby, births

Jon and Elyshia Jasman, a boy, Jett Asher, 7 pounds, 11.2 ounces, March 10, 2017. Grandparents are Randy and Linda Jasman, Merrifield, and Linda Ruikka, Pine River. Great-grandparents are Jean Naber, Merrifield, and Audrey Jasman, Sioux City, Iowa.

Zach Brown and Shelby Swift, Brainerd, a boy, Gavin Michael Brown, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, March 11, 2017. Grandparents are Todd and Heidi Brown, Baxter, and Brian and Alexsis Swift, Shapleigh, Maine, and Margaret Wicklund, Pine Center.

Faith Rono, Ironton, a boy, Isaiah Carl, 5 pounds, 11.9 ounces, March 16, 2017. Grandparents are Dale Tougas, Pillager, and the late Kay Tougas. Great-grandparents are Jeanne Risnes, Crosby, and the late Carl Risnes.

Brittany Beimert and Anthony Kelley Jr., a boy, Kyran Anthony Kelley, 8 pounds, 10.2 ounces, March 16, 2017. Grandparents are Dana Peterson, Brainerd, Brent and Natasha Beimert, Pillager, Anthony Kelley, Brooklyn Center, and Michelle Inserra, Sacramento, Calif. Great-grandparents are Gary and Wanda Beimert, Pillager, (Jeff) and Diane Vogt, Brainerd, Cal and Debbie Peterson, Austin and Kay Huffman, Walker, and John Inserra, White Bear Lake.

Iris and Brian Miller, Crosby, a boy, Harlan Andrew, 10 pounds, March 20, 2017. Grandparents are Mary Coleman, Moose Lake, and Bill and Patti Miller, Duluth. Great-grandparents are Mavis Eggert, Duluth.

Wade and Veronica Geisenhof, Brainerd, a girl, Felicity Anne, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, March 20, 2017. Grandparents are Rob and Barb Nelson, Brainerd, and Gerald and Lina Geisenhof, Fort Ripley. Great-grandparents are George Thesing, Brainerd, Jeanette Geisenhof, Long Prairie, and Darlis Hamilton, Browerville.

Lonney and Emily James, Breezy Point, a girl, Vada Lynn, 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces, March 21, 2017.

Trevor and Jennifer Gutzman, Crosby, a boy, Oliver Steven, 6 pounds, 1.6 ounces, March 21, 2017. Grandparents are Roxsana Sanders, Crosby, and Lisa Gutzman, Crosby. Great-grandparent is Rose Stimac, Crosby.

Laura Gerdes and Patrick Brown, a girl, Lillian Jean Brown, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, March 24, 2017. Grandparents are Scott and Suzanne Brown and Duaine and Angila Zetah. Great-grandmother is Rose Torgurson.

Jason and Laura Bye, Merrifield, a boy, Cole David, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, March 26, 2017. Grandparents are Clark and Kathy Zard and Randy Bye, Brainerd/Nisswa. Great-grandparents are Dorthy Senko, Milaca, and Helen and Burt Swanson, Mendota Heights.

Jordan Kohnen and Megan Blonigen, Brainerd, a girl, Madison Joanne Kohnen, 5 pounds, 9.5 ounces, March 25, 2017. Grandparents are Bonnie and Tim Walter, Sauk Centre, Marsha and Michael Blonigen, Albany, and Darlene Kohnen, Crosby. Great-grandparents are Bernice and John Gillies, Sauk Centre, Annette and Leander Blonigen, St. Martin, and Alicia Kohnen, Roscoe.

Ryan and Jillian Barrett, Brainerd, a boy, Walter James, 8 pounds, 2.6 ounces, March 27, 2017. Grandparents are Timothy and Gayle Stevens, Merrifield, and Terry and Laurie Barrett, Aitkin. Great-grandparents are Larry and Jean Ince, Aitkin, Beverly Barrett, Spring Lake Park, Gilbert and Jean Harris, Brainerd, and Dale and Nancy Stevens, Merrifield.

Stephanie Glover and Joshua Pound, Pine River, a boy, Damon Ray Pound, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, March 29, 2017. Grandparents are Raymond Glover, Pine River, Dale and Barb Pound, Remer, and Denise Shaw, Remer. Great-grandparents are Lois Shaw, Remer, and Ercil Posey, Pine River.

Daniel and Angell Schad, Pequot Lakes, a boy, Brody Scott, 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces, March 31, 2017. Grandparents are Dale and Deanna Theifer and Scott and Danette Schad, Long Prairie.

Anna and Tyler Carr, Deerwood, a girl, Josie Ray, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, March 31, 2017.

Chantel Schardin and Cortez Lewis, Crosby, a boy, Amias Ali Lewis, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, March 31, 2017. Grandparents are Scott Schardin, Brainerd, and Joannie Lewis, St. Cloud.