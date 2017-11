Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, Brainerd

Jordan Smith and Shawn Benjamin, Onamia, a boy, Arscelio Wallace Dale Smith, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Oct. 12, 2017.

Derek and Destinee Kayfes, Aitkin, a girl, Nova Jean, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Oct. 12, 2017. Grandparents are Dwayne and Gloria Horner, Aitkin, Kevin Kayfes, Deerwood, and Tammy Lasher-Kayfes, Aitkin.

Jessen and Taylor Franzen, Brainerd, a girl, Sylvia Fae, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, Oct. 12, 2017.

Collin and Kayla Backowski, Fort Ripley, a boy, Boden Shawn, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Oct. 10, 2017. Grandparents are Charlene and Lawrence Holste, Little Falls, and Jacki and Milo Backowski, Little Falls.