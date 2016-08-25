Last days of summer are best spent at a state park

The mine lakes of Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area are bordered with autumn leaf color in this file photo taken from Miner's Hill. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls)

Nearly 10 million visitors came to Minnesota state parks last year, heralding the parks' status as a part of what makes Minnesota, Minnesota.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell recognized the wonder of Minnesota's outdoors by choosing a national park here to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service: Mississippi National River and Recreation Area in the Twin Cities.

Entrance fees are waived this weekend at all national parks to celebrate the centennial.

The Brainerd lakes area has five state parks closer to home, each with their own attributes that draw their part of the millions. They're perfect choices for Minnesotans to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the state parks and trails system. Patricia Arndt, spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Parks and Trails Division, gave an expert overview of what makes each park awesome.

Mille Lacs Kathio comes equipped with camper cabins, and a fire tower that guests can climb to watch what's going on at Mille Lacs Lake as it stretches below them.

The DNR emphasizes the rich historical and cultural significance of the land.

"Mille Lacs," French for "thousand lakes" reflects the influence of French explorers, one of which was Daniel Greysolon, Sieur du Lhut (Duluth). "Kathio" is partially du Lhut's misspelling of the word "Izatys," a name the local American Indian tribe living on the lake gave themselves.

Arndt highlighted the fact naturalist programs are at the park year-round, so visitors don't have to wait for spring in order to learn more about the park's plants and animals.

Kathio had 130,577 visitors in 2015. Upcoming events include Remarkable Reptiles from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 and Archeology Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

Father Hennepin is directly adjacent to Mille Lacs Lake, and has also been home to the rare albino deer. In 2014, an amateur photographer even captured video evidence of an albino deer among a herd of its normal-looking counterparts in the park. According to DNR statistics, 93,213 visitors came to Father Hennepin in 2015.

Charles A. Lindbergh, in Little Falls, boasts the childhood home of the famed aviator, but the park is actually named for Lucky Lindy's father, an attorney and congressman who represented Minnesota's 6th U.S. Congressional District. The 576-acre park now features both the Lindbergh house and the Lindbergh Visitor Center, a museum that covers the lifetime of Charles Lindbergh Jr. The park, which drew 7,322 visitors last year, not only has history but also opportunities for visitors to make memories in the present. Lindberg has campgrounds with 15 electric campsites and 23 non-electric campsites for staying over, as well as 7 miles of hiking trails.

Visitors can canoe Pike Creek (there are also two cart/canoe-in campsites at the park) or have their family reunion in the log-cabin style picnic shelter complete with a fireplace.

"Crow Wing is one of those little gems," Arndt said. "It's right on the Mississippi River, so I think that is part of the attraction to that park. It also has the terminus of the Paul Bunyan State Trail, so you can get a twofer there."

Bike trails like the Paul Bunyan State Trail are valuable in that bikers oftentimes can go for miles without crossing an intersection for cars, she said. The DNR will celebrate the 125th anniversary of Minnesota state parks and trails with a "Trail in a Day" event Sept. 10, which includes events across the northland. A guided bike ride from 10-11:30 a.m. will meet at the park office. Contact Kacie Carlson at kacie.carlson@state.mn.us or 218-328-8989 for more information.

The park also has the remnants of the town of Crow Wing, which served early settlers to the area until the railroad chose to cross the Mississippi at Brainerd instead. In 2015, 54,748 people visited Crow Wing State Park.

The 25-mile network of mountain biking trails are what normally get attention at Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, but there's a wealth of other kinds of fun to be had there.

Arndt also pointed out the mine pits, open pit mines now abandoned and filled with water to form lakes. The lakes are prime spots for canoeing and kayaking, and the clearer-than-normal water means snorkelers and scuba divers get an especially good view of the deep.

"I think of Cuyuna really as more of an adventure park," she said. "It's got all of these adventurous things to do."

Still another are the three yurts (large circular tents) available for people to camp inside year-round on Yawkey Mine Lake. The yurts fit three to seven people and include indoor woodstoves and free firewood.

Although it may seem like a place for the more adventurous, the DNR also wants the park to be approachable for families. Programs like the "I Can Mountain Bike!" learning sessions for beginners in the summer make Cuyuna accessible, Arndt said. A total of 189,655 people came to the park in 2015, according to DNR stats.

Go online to find a park, a campsite, or a day to go

Visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/parkfinder/index.html to search the entire system of parks and trails in the state for one that fits with what you want to do and who's going with you. Find out how big each park is, what amenities are there, whether there are toilets and electricity, and what kind of wildlife you can spot.

Earlier this year, the DNR unveiled a new and improved web-based reservation system at https://reservations1.usedirect.com/MinnesotaWebHome/ and made all of its campsites in state parks reservation-only through the summer and fall months.

If the reservation system is full for a particular park, campers can still try camping in a state forest campground, which remain on a the first come, first serve basis, Arndt said. However, they're generally more rustic than state park campgrounds, she said.

Finally, the new online calendar of events at www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html allows visitors to search by location, date or type of activity to see what's going on in the parks and rec areas.