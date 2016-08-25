BLACF awards student scholarships

The Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation recently awarded more than $18,000 in scholarships to 12 area students.

In conjunction with CommunityGiving, the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation awarded $18,300 in scholarships to 12 students for the 2016-17 school year.

CommunityGiving administers 77 separate scholarship funds, several of which serve the Brainerd lakes area and the surrounding area schools. These scholarships were established by individuals, families and businesses to support area students in their educational pursuits.

"Scholarships are so important to helping students attend college and achieve their dreams," said Susan Lorenz, CMCF director of community programs, in a news release. "These scholarships are not only providing financial support but also conveying a message to the students from our donors that says, 'We support you. We want you to succeed.'"

Local scholarship recipients for the 2016-17 school year include:

• Samantha Boyd, Aitkin, received a Garrison Area Scholarship for $1,000,

• Abel Palkie, Garrison, received a Garrison Area Scholarship for $1,000,

• Rachel Cleveland, Lake Shore, received a Garrison Area Scholarship for $1,000. She also received a Bernick Family Scholarship for $2,000,

• Keanna Calkins, Onamia, received the General John and Avis Vessey at Onamia High School scholarship for $4,000,

• Molly VanAlst, Onamia, received the Dr. Eddy Silker Scholarship for $1,000,

• Jasmine McRoss, Isle, received the Dr. Eddy Silker Scholarship for $1,000,

• Gabrielle Schmidt, Cass Lake, received a Bernick Family Scholarship for $2,000.

Since 1998, BLACF has grown to more than $8 million in assets and awarded more than $3.9 million in grants to local nonprofits. CommunityGiving is a partnership of four community foundations, including Alexandria Area Community Foundation, Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation, Central Minnesota Community Foundation, and Willmar Area Community Foundation. CommunityGiving administers more than 650 funds totaling more than $112 million.