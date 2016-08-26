Crews continue to work on highway maintenance projects

The project limits are the intersection of County Road 131, extending north to Highway 371. County work crews will be performing the spray patch work.

On Monday, spray patching operations will take place on County Road 115 (Ojibwa/Nashway Roads). The project limits are the intersection of County Road 115 and Highway 371 in Unorganized Township. This operation will move to County Highway 16 Tuesday through Thursday. The project limits are Driftwood Lane north to the intersection of Highway 1. County work crews will be performing the spray patch work.

Crosswalk and message painting will take place on county roads in Jenkins and Ideal townships and the city of Emily and Crosslake areas Wednesday.

Work crews will be working on one travel lane and shoulder simultaneously, creating the need to close one lane of traffic. Signing and flaggers will control the traffic flow through these work areas.

Mowing on various county road ditches will take place throughout the week. The county asks motorists to watch for these tractors operating along county road shoulders.

Depending on the weather, the project should last about one week.

"Please be mindful of the construction zone and the workers when traveling in these areas," the county highway department reported. Minor traffic delays may occur.

For more Information on the county highway system, or to report a roadway issue, contact the highway department by going online to www.crowwing.us or calling 218-824-1110.