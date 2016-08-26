Little Falls girl puts on Alzheimer's fundraiser

A Little Falls youngster, inspired by the death of her grandmother, has put together an upcoming fundraiser benefitting Alzheimer's support, care and research.

The fundraiser is the evening of Sept. 16 at The Canteen Bar in Little Falls. Raffle tickets are on sale now at the bar. Tickets are one for $1, six for $5 or 14 for $10.

There will be a raffle drawing for a framed Tony Oliva autographed Minnesota Twins photo and a framed Stefon Diggs autographed Minnesota Vikings photo. The drawings will be held during Meat Bingo, however you need not be present to win. Donations will also be accepted.

Ten-year-old Ella Pusc was driven to put together the fundraiser after her beloved great-grandmother, Tiny Eckman, died of Alzheimer's in April 2015. Her mother, Sara Pusc, and Eckman's granddaughter, helped Ella Pusc put the fundraiser together.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the 2016 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Baxter. Ella and Sara Pusc participated in their first Walk to End Alzheimer's in 2015. After the walk, Ella vowed to raise as much money as she could for the 2016 walk.

For any questions about the autographed photos, how to purchase tickets or how to make a donation, contact Sara Pusc at 218-821-4537.