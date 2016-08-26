Much Obliged: TheShop's TarTop Garden

The Shop (Brainerd/Baxter's youth-defined space) now has a raised bed garden we call The TarTop Garden in our parking lot on the corner of Eighth and Washington. Veggies, herbs, lettuce bowls and a bit of fun with water are in our plans this summer.

We wish to sincerely thank our sponsors who helped to put this project on the map. Bethel Lutheran Church in Brainerd, Thrivent Financial, Garden Circles from Ryan Hunt and the dirt hauling backs of staff and youth.

If we can do it so can you. Stop in and see what's growing.

Cindy Moore

Director, The Brainerd Baxter Youth Center