Much Obliged: Read for the Win reading program

The Brainerd Public Library thanks everyone who helped make our 2016 "Read for the Win" Summer Reading Program, a fantastic eight weeks of books, story times, games and fun with 1,063 kids from toddlers to teens signed up to read this year. The kids read more than 11,000 hours. We are very proud of the dedicated young readers who read for fun during summer vacation. We couldn't offer this free program to the children in our community without the help and support of the Friends of the Brainerd Public Library, personal donations, volunteers and these local businesses and organizations: Applebee's, Arby's, Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes and Waterpark, Book World, Brainerd Kiwanis Club, Brainerd Sertoma Club, Brainerd Senior Morning Club, Brainerd Family YMCA, Brick House Pizza, Burger King, Coco Moon, Culver's, Cub Foods, Dairy Queen, Domino's Pizza, Fleet Farm, Giovanni's Pizza, Hardee's, Holiday Inn Express and Waterpark, Holiday on Sixth, In-Fisherman, Kart Kountry, McDonald's, Mickey's Pizza and Subs, Office Shop, Papa John's Pizza, Papa Murphy's, Paul Bunyan Land, Pepsi, Pirate's Cove, Pizza Hut, Pizza Ranch, Rafferty's Pizza, Rapid River Lodge and Waterpark, Super One Foods, Target, Viking Coke and Wendy's. Please support these businesses that support reading every year. Thanks to the Crow Wing County Dairy Ambassadors. Thanks to Crow Wing County Master gardener Christine Rasmussen. Thanks to Lavonne Danzl for purchasing books for each child to take home. Thanks to parents and caregivers for getting kids to the library and helping to log hours read. It's always great to see the community come together to help support our Summer Reading Program. With all of this help we are building great readers one book at a time. The young readers of today are our future.