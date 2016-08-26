The Northwoods Arts Council would like to express our gratitude to everyone who helped make our recent Hackensack Hot Jazz Festival a sell-out success.

Bringing an event of this caliber to our area took a collaborative effort by many, and support from our community, but we did it. Josh Duffee and his orchestra brought big band-era music to life for a highly appreciative audience. Thank you all for attending.

Our volunteers all deserve to take a bow for a job well done. The area newspapers, radio stations and Lakeland Public TV all graciously publicized our event with articles, public service announcements and TV coverage. Stores allowed us to hang posters in their windows. A number of businesses and individuals made generous monetary donations which helped offset our expenses.

We want to especially thank our sponsors, whose support was critical in keeping our ticket prices affordable: Gold Level—The Walker Area Foundation; Silver Level—The Family of Suzanne and Roger Adams, Hackensack Lions Club, Sue and Jim Holthaus, Itasca Mantrap Co-op Electrical Association, Longville Area Community Foundation, Mann Lake Ltd., Russell and Loralee Torkelson; Bronze Level—Arthur's Ten Mile Lake, Bank Forward, Hackensack American Legion, Minnesota Power & Light, Southside Fuel Plus, Northwoods Dock & Service.

Plans are already underway for the 2017 Festival. Watch for our 2017 concert announcement on www.northwoodsartscouncil.org or the Facebook page.

Northwoods Arts Council