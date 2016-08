Public's help sought in finding missing person

The public is advised to be on the lookout for a missing person in Crow Wing County.

Kyler Shaw, 20, was last seen at Wal-Mart in Baxter around Aug. 13. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 175 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any knowledge of Shaw's whereabouts is advised to call the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749 or his aunt Samantha Lipp at 218-232-5857 or 931-436-6190.