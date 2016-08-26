Legacy, business excellence award winners announced

The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a new award this year, as well as continuing a tradition of recognizing business excellence.

This year, the Business Legacy Award—to highlight an individual achievement for exceptional business success—joins the Business Excellence Award with a history of recognizing an "outstanding business for its entrepreneurial spirit and accomplishments."

Stewart C. Mills Jr., a lifelong Brainerd area resident, is the first Business Legacy Award winner. Mills was nominated for his leadership in growing Mills Fleet Farm from a company with two employees in 1955 to a company employing more than 7,000 in four states.

The nomination looked at main topic areas of leadership, workforce, innovation and community.

The Business Excellence Award is going to Just For Kix, a company Cindy and Steve Clough, established in 1981. The youth dance team classes now serve more than 23,000 dancers each year across the country. Just For Kix, based in Baxter, manages more than 200 youth dance programs. The business also grew to include multiple successful spin-offs.

Mills and the Cloughs will be recognized with a program during the Brainerd Lakes Chamber Celebration of Excellence Awards annual dinner Oct. 26 at Cragun's Resort. The event begins with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and Celebration of Excellence program at 7:30 p.m.

Previous Business Excellence Award winners were: Grand View Lodge in 2012, Crosswoods Golf in 2013, Widseth Smith Nolting in 2014, Ultra Paws LLC in 2015.

This year, the chamber changed the Business Excellence Award format from recognizing multiple nominees with the winner announced the night of the annual dinner, to picking a single winner ahead of time. In the coming weeks, the Brainerd Dispatch will be profiling the award winners. The Dispatch sponsors the Business Excellence Award. RiverWood Bank is sponsoring the Business Legacy Award. Widseth Smith Nolting is the event sponsor for the Celebration of Excellence event.