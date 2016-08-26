A section of the preliminary plat plan for 'The Harbor' development in East Gull Lake, from documents on the City of East Gull Lake website.

Developer Martin Harstad plans a 27-home housing development in the city of East Gull Lake, on Squaw Point Road, called "The Harbor." In addition to the houses themselves, Harstad plans for a literal harbor to be built in an adjacent water channel with a marina consisting of private boat slips for each housing unit.

The possible fate of 54 acres on the eastern shore of Gull Lake has started a conflict of family history, environmental concerns, economic opportunity, and the will of the public.

Developer Martin Harstad plans a 27-home housing development in the city of East Gull Lake, on Squaw Point Road, called "The Harbor." In addition to the houses themselves, Harstad plans for a literal harbor to be built in an adjacent water channel with a marina consisting of private boat slips for each housing unit.

Pamela Sachs, a retired Staples-Motley English teacher, has let her horses graze on the land for decades. Her father Lamont Sachs once owned the land along with business partners and attempted to develop it in the 1960s, receiving permission to dredge the water channel. However, the development failed, ownership of the property itself left the family, and Harstad bought it gradually in the 1980s and 1990s.

However, Lamont Sachs had made an informal "gentleman's agreement" that the family's horses could graze there as long as the site remained undeveloped—an agreement that lasted until this summer, when Pamela Sachs received notice Harstad was going to develop the property.

Pamela Sachs and her nephew Paul have organized an effort to stop Harstad's development, which she says threatens the wetland on the parcel and fish spawning beds in the water. The campaign has been the most stressful thing she's done since she retired, Pamela Sachs said—but it's also been uplifting.

"If we have to, we're going to go around door-to-door to all the people in East Gull Lake and talk to them about it," she said.

Their online and written petitions have gathered more than 500 signatures combined, she said.

However, Harstad said it's Sachs who's threatening the environment more than him, and she simply wants to maintain grazing rights. Her horses have trampled the wetland, and having farm animals near a lake threatens the water, too, he said.

"Her argument is just the craziest thing in the world," he said. "It's the exact opposite of what's going to happen here."

She said although she once had issues with the city council after it passed a DNR feedlot ordinance, they were resolved. She now has three horses graze there in the summer and four in the winter, she said.

"This really isn't a horse issue for me at all," she said. "I don't need (the land) for pasture."

Rather, she said she's concerned the area to be developed is "the last unspoiled wetland on the lake" and one of the last places available for families to bring their children to fish.

Harstad pointed out he could build 130 housing units on the property if he wanted to, but he's building 27. At least some level of opposition usually accompanies development projects, Harstad said, but he's never had someone organize a petition against him before.

Aside from the petition signers and the potential economic benefit of the development, the battle of the Harbor has also become something of a personal struggle between Harstad and Sachs.

In a letter to Harstad, Sachs called him out specifically.

"What you are doing will change the face of this rural area forever and have serious effects on wildlife and water quality," Sachs wrote. "Instead of leaving 'The Harbor' as your legacy to East Gull Lake, you should perhaps consider a nature conservancy that would preserve this area forever for future generations."

Harstad said if Sachs moves her horses to graze on the south side of the channel—which he owns but plans to leave undeveloped as wetland—he'll consider suing her.

Tense meeting coming Tuesday

The city's Planning and Zoning commission meets at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, at East Gull Lake City Hall, 10790 Squaw Point Road. A public hearing on the Harbor project is the first regular agenda item. The documents associated with the case, including the DNR harbor permit, development schematics and archeological report, are posted on the city's website for the public. They can be accessed by hovering over the Planning and Zoning/City Code tab on the left side of the web page, then clicking on "2016 Planning & Zoning Meetings," then the Aug. 30 meeting date.

City Administrator Rob Mason said residents with questions can email him at robegl@scicable.com for inclusion at the meeting. In the event the Planning and Zoning commission votes in favor of permitting the Harbor project, its recommendation will go to the East Gull Lake City Council for final approval. The city council's next meeting is scheduled Sept. 6.

Both Harstad and Paul and Pam Sachs plan to be at the planning and zoning meeting Tuesday.