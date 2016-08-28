A camp for all, always

Some of the most prime, pristine real estate in Crosslake is set aside for a good cause: so kids living with disabilities have the chance to experience summer camp, just like other kids.

Camp Knutson, a service of Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota, sits on Manhattan Point, between Big Trout and Lower Whitefish lakes.

Camp Director Jared Griffin came to the camp in June 2015. He took over after Rob Larson, previous camp director, decided to step down after 28 years at the helm of the camp. According to Griffin, the camp's mission is simple.

"Our mission is to be able to offer a retreat setting for kids with identified needs," Griffin said. "To give them the best week of their life."

How camp works

The model at Camp Knutson is unique because the camp partners with different groups like the Autism Society of Minnesota and the Down Syndrome Foundation to bring children with special needs to camp, Griffin said. These groups bring their own support staff and, combined with the Camp Knutson staff, form a "really solid, powerhouse team," he said. Camp Knutson serves as a host for these other groups, which allows the camp to bring in children with a variety of different needs throughout the summer.

"We make camp come to life for them and bring that camp atmosphere," Griffin said. "It's just incredible how strong our partnerships are."

Kids with greater needs need a larger support staff in place in order to feel comfortable at camp, Griffin said, so it's necessary for the partner organizations to bring their own support staff. Some of the groups will also bring in medical staff to support campers with greater medical needs.

Many of these groups are repeat customers, so to speak, so campers return for multiple summers, Griffin said, and it's cool to see them grow over the years and the role camp plays in their lives. Some campers who come for the first time may be nervous about their needs or conditions, so camp shows them they aren't alone, he said.

"It gives kids an opportunity to feel that 'I have this going on in my life, but I'm not going to let this completely define who I am,'" Griffin said.

Currently, the camp spends the summer hosting weeklong camps for children with disabilities. During the fall and winter, the camp is open for retreats, but Griffin is trying to build more mission-based programming into the camp's offseason. These could be midweek camps, weekend retreats or family camps.

A lot of Lutheran Social Service groups will come to the camp for training in the winter, along with a variety of other groups. Once groups arrive at camp and see the uplifting experience camp offers, Griffin said, they want to come back.

"I believe that we've got a really great culture in place here," Griffin said. "Once people see that happening, they want to just keep coming back."

The camp works with adults, too, and had an offseason camp in February for veterans, Griffin said. There was also a camp for older kids who have been recently adopted, in order to strengthen family ties.

"There's a lot of great programs out there, a lot of great organizations and groups," Griffin said. "But they need a home, they need a place that is going to line up with their mission and their vision."

The camp has been around since 1953, so groups mostly find Camp Knutson, rather than the other way around, Griffin said. The camp's experience and track record sets it apart, he said, which means groups want to work with the camp.

"We're able to elevate their game to the next level or beyond, just because this is what we do," Griffin said.

The number of kids who come up for a camp varies from group to group, Griffin said. For the autism camp, there will be around 40 kids, while the camp for children with heart conditions attracts around 95 kids. If kids have greater needs, the camp will usually be smaller than the camps for children with smaller support system needs.

"We don't want to have 100 kids with autism here at camp at one time in our dining hall," Griffin said. "Because they kind of need to spread out a little more and have their own space."

Background

Griffin grew up on a family farm in Dubuque, Iowa, where he learned about leadership, hard work and the importance of working as a team. Those values have served him well at camp, he said, because no one accomplishes anything at camp working alone.

Griffin also grew up around teachers and family friends who worked with children with special needs, including his mother, who worked as nurse. He knew he wanted to work with children with special needs for a career, but as a freshman in college he wasn't fully certain about it.

During his freshman year at the University of Northern Iowa, he saw an ad in the campus newspaper for summer help at Camp Buckskin in Ely. The camp worked with children with learning disabilities and social and emotional needs, so combined with his passion for the outdoors it seemed like a good fit.

"So I went up there and just had the summer of my life," Griffin said. "Just an amazing experience. I learned probably more from the kids than they probably learned from me."

Griffin returned to the camp each summer and worked there seasonally for five years. During that time, he gained experience and worked his way up the organizational ladder at the camp.

After college, he worked as a special education teacher for three years in Mason City, Iowa, but in the summers, he still returned to work at Camp Buckskin. Finally, the camp offered him the program director position, a position he held full-time, year-round for 10 years.

The director position involved a lot of travel between the camp in the summer and the camp's winter office in the Twin Cities. Griffin and his wife wanted to start a family, so he taught at a mental health program in Eden Prairie for a year.

During that time, he learned Larson would be stepping down at Camp Knutson and was searching for someone to pass the torch to, Griffin said. It's not an easy search, he said, because there's not many people out there have experience managing camps that focus on children with special needs.

"I feel like we were definitely guided to be here," Griffin said. "The more I spoke with Rob, the more it just seemed like this was a really good fit."

Most of Griffin's close friends are people he's met at camp, because, as he put it, "camp gets into your blood, in terms of what it's about." When Griffin left Camp Buckskin, he wasn't ready to leave the camping world, he felt like he had more to offer the camp. But, he knew it was the right time for someone to step into his role, just like he stepped into Larson's role at Camp Knutson.

Part of the reason Griffin left Camp Buckskin was the need to keep his family centered, he said, which was difficult when he was splitting his time between the Twin Cities and Ely. So when the Camp Knutson position came to be, he knew it needed to be the right decision for his family, himself and the camp, before he would say yes to it.

Camp atmosphere

The connections people make at summer camp are unlike the connections made in other walks of life, Griffin said. It's a shared experience, where campers and staff alike share their highs and lows. Because of this, it's easy for campers and staffers to be their true selves.

"(The campers) see you as you really are," Griffin said. "You can't fake who you are at camp, because it's pretty easy to see past that."

Griffin met his wife Joanna at Camp Buckskin. She's from Colorado and wanted to work in the social service field, he said, and is now an occupational therapist in Baxter. It worked well to meet at camp, he said, because each person could see what the other was about.

The Griffins welcomed their first child, daughter Payton, in May 2015, he said, and their young family has been embraced by the camp community.

"It's neat for us to be able to have her here and see what kind of community she might be able to grow up in," Griffin said.

There's a lot of teaching involved in camping, so Griffin draws from his past experience in the classroom at camp. At camp, kids learn how to socialize with one another and start developing their potential, he said.

"I do see myself, definitely, as a teacher," Griffin said. "This is kind of our classroom or our place where we facilitate that learning and growth."

Griffin's first summer at camp consisted of a lot of learning, listening and building relationships. He needed to learn about the camp's culture and traditions before, in order to better understand the camp.

"We have to be good stewards here," Griffin said. "Stewards of the facilities and to the property, but good stewards to the resources that Camp Knutson's been blessed with."

It's important to be open-minded and flexible when going into a new camp experience, Griffin said. A camp director needs to observe the camp and give it what it needs, he said, not what the director thinks it needs.

"You've got to have your eyes open to what you see is going on, to really make your efforts work," Griffin. "My style, my approach to leadership is to be very diplomatic."

Griffin didn't do much fundraising while at Camp Buckskin, so fundraising at Camp Knutson is new territory for him. He's taken to it pretty well, he said, and is starting to develop good intuition for it.

The camp is a part of Lutheran Social Services, but the focus is more on social service than Lutheranism, Griffin said. The camp is non denominational and everyone is welcome, he said, and tries to reach out to those with the greatest needs, "just to be able to have their spirits uplifted."

"A lot of what we talk about at Lutheran Social Services is just being a good neighbor," Griffin said.

Mentorship

Despite stepping down, Larson continues to serve as a consultant to the camp and as a mentor to Griffin. It's readily apparent how much the camp community means to Larson, Griffin said, and it's an honor to be trusted with carrying on Larson's legacy.

"It's kind of neat to have the opportunity to carry on his legacy, carry on his life's work," Griffin said.

Griffin and Larson talk daily and have developed a good friendship, Griffin said. He likes hearing about Larson's experiences and getting his perspective on things. Larson also provides valuable insight on what the camp has done in the past and what new things it could try.

"You take your lead from what you've been taught from your mentor," Griffin said. "Then you try to bring what you can bring to the table too."

The biggest thing Griffin brings to camp is a fresh perspective and a fresh set of eyes, he said. He's able to look at camp in a new light and identify new things the camp could try.

In 2003, Larson completed a $3.5 million capital campaign that transformed the camp and increased its capacity to serve children with a wide variety of special needs and health conditions. A new retreat center was built at the same time.

The way the camp looks now is largely due to Larson's hard work, Griffin said. The groups involved in the camp also came during Larson's tenure. Larson focused on building up the summer programming, Griffin said, which is why he's looking to expand the mission-based programming into the spring and fall.

"We're positioned differently than when Rob started," Griffin said. "There's a lot of really good stuff already in place and happening here."

Larson worked hard on a succession plan for the camp, Griffin said, which means he can now come to camp and enjoy helping with the campers.

"Yesterday he was out here driving boats and tubing with kids, just having a blast," Griffin said.

Volunteerism

Camp Knutson wouldn't be where it is without support from an extensive group of volunteers, Griffin said. Volunteers help with the groundskeeping by mowing and gardening. The volunteer organization consists of more than 100 people who help out by organizing fundraisers. They also help at camp by running arts and crafts activities, as well as driving pontoon boats for the camp.

"I think that there's a lot of empowerment within our community here at camp," Griffin said. "There's definitely that sense of ownership and responsibility to be a good neighbor."

Griffin is focused on keeping the camp's volunteer corps engaged and vibrant, because of the impact volunteers make on the camp. He also wants to take on the challenge of getting people to take on leadership roles as volunteers, which is a challenge in any organization.

Notable experience

One of Griffin's most memorable experiences so far at camp was his first pontoon boat ride on a windy day last September. An adult mental health camp was in town, so Griffin and another more experienced boater took the campers via boat to the nearby Dairy Queen on Cross Lake.

On the return trip, with the wind blowing harder, the group made their way back to camp. Waves were coming in, Griffin said, and pretty soon, the front of the pontoon dipped and a wave crashed over the boat, soaking his passengers.

One of the campers had been giving staff members "a pretty rough go" during the camp, Griffin said, so he was just waiting for her to give him an earful for getting her wet. A staff member asked her why she let Griffin off easy, and her response stuck with him.

"She said, 'Well, because he was so kind,'" Griffin said. "I had helped her up the hill to the bathroom at the Dairy Queen because she had a mobility issue. So she gave me a free pass on that one."

The big challenges or memories don't come from the management aspects of running a camp, Griffin said. Rather, it's the day-to-day interactions with campers that result in the strongest memories.

Griffin enjoys wide-open spaces, fresh air and being active, so when he first got to northern Minnesota, he felt at home. He knows many of the campers have never been outside the Twin Cities, so coming to camp is a new experience for many of them.

"There's just that shock and wonderment," Griffin said. "A lot of kids don't get the opportunity to do these things."

Camp facts

In the past two years, the camp has built a new pavilion space for performances and rainy day activities. The camp has also added a large camper cabin, in order to greatly increase the camp's capacity.

Each summer, the camp serves children with skin disease, children with autism, children with down syndrome, children with heart diseases and families with a member or members affected by, or infected with, HIV/AIDS.

The camp was donated in 1953 by Minnesota Congressman Harold Knutson to be used as a summer retreat for "neglected, unfortunate, deprived and handicapped children."

An unfortunate part about Camp Knutson is the fact that some of the campers have conditions which can greatly shorten their lives. Because of this, the camp is dotted with memorial gardens and trees dedicated to campers who have died, Griffin said.

"That can kind of take a toll on you after a while," Griffin said.

A positive side of that is when the families of campers who have died come to Camp Knutson and see the impact the camp had on their camper's life, Griffin said.

"They knew the life of their child was short," Griffin said. "But this is where they able to find real peace and happiness and joy."