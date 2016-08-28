Onamia man killed in early-morning crash

Timothy F. Przybilla, Pierz, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Highway 27 when he crossed over the centerline and hit head-on a 1998 Saturn SW2 traveling eastbound, being driven by Ehlers. BrainerdDispatch.com Illustration

An Onamia man was killed in a fatal crash early Sunday morning on Highway 27 west of Onamia.

Mark W. Ehlers, 51, Onamia, was killed in a two-vehicle, two-person crash at 12:51 a.m. Sunday morning on Highway 27, approximately 9 miles west of Onamia, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.

Timothy F. Przybilla, Pierz, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Highway 27 when he crossed over the centerline and hit head-on a 1998 Saturn SW2 traveling eastbound, being driven by Ehlers.

Ehlers was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was declared deceased one minute after the crash occurred, according to the crash report. Przybilla was transported to Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office and the Onamia Police Department.