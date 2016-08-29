Public information meeting planned

A public informational session is planned at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Brainerd Fire Department meeting room.

The meeting is to discuss the selective harvest planned at Buffalo Hills-Lions Park and the adjacent land owned by Brainerd Public Schools.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forester Alex Brothen will provide information on the selective harvest. Representatives from the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department and Brainerd Public Schools will also be available for questions.

For more information, call the Brainerd Parks and Recreation Department at 828-2320. Visitors should use the north parking lot.