Fire department responds to weekend calls

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to two calls for service over the past weekend.

At 7:03 p.m. Friday, the department was called to the 200 block of First Avenue Northeast for a gas smell. Upon arrival, crews determined the smell to be unfounded.

At 1:36 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to Waste Management, 7968 Industrial Park Road, for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, crews determined the alarm to be unfounded.