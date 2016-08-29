BHS open house scheduled
Brainerd High School is hosting an open house for students and parents from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at BHS.
Attendees can meet teachers, find lockers and classrooms and learn about the variety of activities at BHS. Tours of the South Campus will be at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tours of the north campus are 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Look for the Student Council tour guides inside the main doors of each building.
Information sessions on the new school day schedule will be in the BHS cafeteria at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for all students and parents.