BHS open house scheduled

Attendees can meet teachers, find lockers and classrooms and learn about the variety of activities at BHS. Tours of the South Campus will be at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tours of the north campus are 5:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Look for the Student Council tour guides inside the main doors of each building.