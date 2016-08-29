MnDOT details progress on 371 project

There are several traffic changes happening Tuesday, the update said. These changes won't have a major effect on most travelers, but those planning to use Olson Road, Pow Wow Point or Evergreen Road, should plan appropriately.

Here's what to expect beginning late Tuesday:

• The existing lanes of Highway 371 between West Twin Lake Drive and Evergreen Lane will be shifted to the new, future southbound Highway 371 lanes. This should have very little, if any, effect on Highway 371 traffic, the release said.

• The current Olson Road/Highway 371 intersection will be closed. Residents on Olson Road can access Highway 371 using the Highway 371/County Road 107 intersection to the east of the existing intersection.

• Residents on existing Highway 371, and on Pow Wow Point, will access the new Highway 371 lanes via Olson Connection Road (a temporary road through the work zone).

• The existing Evergreen Lane/Highway 371 intersection will close permanently. Motorists will find access to Evergreen Road at the Evergreen Point/County Road 107 intersection.

Trees and landscaping

Recently, about 4 acres of trees were removed from specific areas of the project. In an effort to leave untouched as many trees as possible, many trees were left in place until MnDOT knew just where future infrastructure would be placed. After engineers and designers knew exactly where the future roadway would sit, crews removed only the trees needed to accommodate the road design and safety features. As with all other trees cut for the project, these trees were chipped and will be used on the project site.

Cranes and new bridges and beams

The transportation department received quite a few questions about bridges in the past month, the release said. Below are some of those questions, along with answers. If there are questions about the project, send them to james.gillach@state.mn.us and MnDOT will answer the most common questions in future updates.

Q: How are the wick drains and surcharge at Cullen Brook coming along?

A: In two words: as expected. The project continues to add about 1 foot of material each week atop the surcharge. So far, the surcharge has settled about 2.5 feet. The last load of material will be added in October. The materials that make up the surcharge are on track to reach specifications on schedule, and will be left in place until the new road at Cullen Brook is constructed in spring 2017.

Q: Why has that crane at Highway 371/Wilderness Road been just sitting there? Not moving? For over a month?

A: The crane parked near Wilderness Road is awaiting the arrival of the prefabricated steel truss bridge that will soon span the Paul Bunyan State Trail across the wetland just south of Wilderness Road.

That bridge will arrive as several large pieces to be assembled into a single 330-foot bridge. It takes some time to design, fabricate and deliver something that large and intricate. And to make things even better, the existing crane will soon have a second crane to keep it company. Once the bridge arrives, is inspected and prepared for installation, then the cranes will set the new bridge into its permanent place around the first week of September. The new bridge is scheduled to open this fall.

Q: When will the Paul Bunyan State Trail open?

A: The entire trail, including both bridges, will be complete and open to traffic in September (Presuming everything goes as planned.)

Q: What is the status of the future Highway 371/County Highway 11 interchange?

A: The beams for the future County Highway 11 bridge spanning Highway 371 were set Friday. Next up is to construct the new bridge deck, approach panels, interchange ramps and finally the connecting roads. The interchange itself is scheduled to open by Nov. 1.

Paving the way for future lanes

Paving the future Highway 371 has begun. The best location to view the work is from the Paul Bunyan Trail. Here is what observers will see in the upcoming days and weeks:

• West Twin Lake Road to County Road 168: Paving the new, future lanes is mostly complete. Temporary connections will be completed soon, and traffic will switch onto this new segment of Highway 371 Tuesday presuming weather, equipment and other things cooperate. The road will remain two lanes for now (one lane in each direction).

• Crews are installing curb and gutter for the future Highway 371/County Road 112 reduced conflict intersection (also known as a Michigan Left or J-turn intersection). This segment of Highway 371 will open in its temporary configuration about Oct. 1.

• At the northernmost part of the project, a lot of earthwork is underway, the update said. Crews hope to pave this segment of the Paul Bunyan Trail within the next two weeks.