Legacy dollars fund Mississippi River habitat protection

Landowners wishing to protect the habitat of the Mississippi River are invited to consider fee title acquisition or an easement program.

The Mississippi Headwaters Board announced it received more than $3 million in Clean Water Legacy funds for its program, created in partnership with The Trust for Public Land, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources, The Nature Conservancy and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Under this program, landowners will have options to consider: A fee-title acquisition opportunity to permanently protect the conservation values of their land by selling it to a conservation partner; or an easement program that protects their conservation values while still retaining ownership of the land.

Both opportunities are focused on protecting the Mississippi River and the habitat that a variety of animals use for nesting, the news release stated.

Call the local Soil and Water Conservation District to learn more about the easement program, and Bob McGillivray at the Trust for Public Land at 651-999-5307 to learn about the fee-title acquisition program.