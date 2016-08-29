Baxter council thanks Exsted for years of service

Baxter City Council member Quinn Nystrom earlier this year presented an envelop of thank you notes, part of a grass-roots project to let let law enforcement officers know they are appreciated in Minnesota communities.

Council member Quinn Nystrom previously presented the Baxter Police Department with thank you cards, such as this one, created as a community project to show appreciation for law enforcement.

Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted smiles as he receives a special award Friday from Lutheran Social Services for his efforts on working on the sex trafficking issue in the Brianerd-Baxter area. January is sex trafficking awareness month. (Brainerd Dispatch/Steve Kohls) Gallery

BAXTER—Baxter Police Chief Jim Exsted recently received the congratulations and thanks from the city council for his years of service.

The council presented Exsted with a thank you card and applause from both council members and staff for his 12 years of service as police chief and 20 years of service to the city of Baxter. Council member Quinn Nystrom said Exsted was a formidable force for the city and they were lucky to have him.

"We're very grateful to have you as our police chief so thank you," Nystrom said.

The council also noted Baxter Police Department records administrator Beki Sommers, who has 14 years of service, is retiring.

Mayor Darrel Olson said they want to thank Sommers for her years of service. Olson noted Exsted said earlier that Sommers has being doing the work herself that typically takes more than one person to complete in the average office.

"We also thank her for her years of service," Olson said.

The chief and Sommers were recognized during a luncheon earlier this month.

"Chief, it's not just for the city, you are well-respected in this community," Olson told Exsted. "In all the things that I participate in your name is highly, highly respected and that's a reflection on all of us too, so I appreciate that also."

Baxter will meet in a special budget session at 6 p.m. tonight at city hall.