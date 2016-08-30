Change of venue in murder case in judge's hands

Arguments on where a jury trial should be held for a Brainerd man accused of murder and attempted murder in a January 2015 double shooting have been officially filed.

The decision now rests with Crow Wing County District Court Judge Erik J. Askegaard.

Public Defender Gregory Brooks Davis requested the change of venue in July for his client Tyler Allan Cronquist. Cronquist, 24, faces felony first-degree murder with premeditation and attempted first-degree murder with premeditation. A change of venue involves moving a trial to a different location than where the case was first brought before a court.

Davis officially filed his motion in court Aug. 1, arguing the change of venue would be an "appropriate remedy when an impartial trial cannot be provided for (in the county where the incident happened)."

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan, representing the state, filed a counter argument Aug. 15 to keep the jury trial in Crow Wing County.

"There is insufficient basis upon which grant defendant's motion for a change of venue. The motion should in all ways be denied," Ryan stated.

Jury selection for Cronquist's trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 26 in Crow Wing County District Court. A judge typically has 90 days to take such matters under advisement after both arguments have been submitted, but as the jury trial is scheduled to begin in a month Askegaard will likely issue a ruling on Davis' change of venue motion sometime before that date.

Cronquist's case revolves around a double shooting when two victims—Joseph Kroll and Chelsey Crawford, both of Brainerd—were shot in the head on Jan. 4, 2015. The two were shot in an apartment on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Brainerd and were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Kroll died as a result of the gunshot wound. Crawford survived.

The arguments

In his request, Davis said the Cronquist case before the court has been the focus of the local media since its onset. He noted the Brainerd Dispatch is the heart of the local news distribution in Crow Wing County for print and online, with a daily print distribution of 10,000 and Sunday distribution of 15,000.

"Although one expects a newspaper to publish articles, the extent and consistent prejudicial manner done so by the Dispatch has tainted the jury pool in Crow Wing," Davis wrote. "A quick search of Cronquist on the Dispatch website returns multiple articles all purporting to involvement and intonating the guilt of Mr. Cronquist. Of particular concern is at the head of 90 percent of the articles is some form of booking photo for Mr. Cronquist. The basis of inclusion of a booking photo only serves to further taint those who see or read these articles concerning Mr. Cronquist. The publication of booking photos would not normally be permissible during a trial for concern of unfair prejudice, much as how a defendant is not dressed in jail attire or visible restraints."

In his argument, Davis pointed to a Sixth District Court of Appeals decision in which it reversed its position on case involving the Detroit Free Press and the U.S. Department of Justice concerning the publication of a booking photo to the public.

"In the en banc decision reversing their position that booking photos are snapped in a 'vulnerable and embarrassing moments' immediately after accused is taken into custody and deprived of most liberties," Davis wrote. "The practice of showing the mug shot evidence to a jury effectively eliminates the presumption of innocence and replaces it with an unmistakable badge of criminality. The elimination of the presumption of innocence and attachment of the badge of criminality is just what has occurred and continues with every article posted by the Brainerd Dispatch."

Ryan argued the defendant presented nothing but speculation to support his argument on the booking photo.

"The defendant cites no law that holds in his favor," Ryan wrote. "Two of the cases cited by the defense involve the shackling of a defendant in the presence of the jury during trial. The booking photo in the newspaper is not akin to a defendant being shackled in court. The third case by the Sixth District Court of Appeals, is an interpretation of a federal statute exception to disclosure of government data. Booking photos are public data. They are on the Crow Wing County website and accessible to the general public. This is arguably the most popular page on the county's website. These photos are factual data as to the appearance of the person taken at the time. Having a photo with the article does not taint the prospective jury pool or unduly criminalize the defendant. Better than half of the photos have appeared were of Becker. This did not prevent an impartial jury."

Potential prejudice

The trial court must determine whether the dissemination of potentially prejudicial material creates a reasonable likelihood that, in the absence of such relief, a fair trial cannot be had, Ryan counter argued.

"While actual prejudice need not be shown, pretrial publicity was prejudicial. Opinions or implications as to the defendant's guilt are required. The publicity is not in printing and disseminating factual news but in printing and broadcasting what purports to be opinions of people who are supposed to know the facts," Ryan wrote. "Consequently prospective jurors cannot be presumed partial solely on the ground of exposure to pretrial publicity. The test is whether a prospective juror can set aside his impression or opinion and render an impartial verdict. Likewise, prejudice among some voir dire examinees, exposure of some jurors. News reports before trial does not mean that the jury was biased.

A review of the articles appearing in the Dispatch demonstrated that the information disseminated does not rise to the level of prejudicial publicity justifying a change of venue, Ryan continued.

"The articles are purely factual informational in nature. There are no expressions of opinions concerning the guilt of the defendant by public officials or the press," Ryan wrote. "The defense has highlighted several sections of these articles apparently signifying that these are the objectionable portions of the articles. However, there are relatively few in number and some date back to January of 2015. Some of these articles include the Nathan Becker trial and include arguments of attorneys. In each instance the actual comments made are again factual in nature based upon evidence presented/filed in court. Had defendant Cronquist wanted to have his trial occur before Becker's case, he had ample opportunity while the Rule 20 determination in the Becker case was pending. Cronquist chose not to do so. He cannot now complain about the prejudicial publicity based on the reporting of Becker's trial. Based on the authorities these articles cannot and do not form a basis for a change in venue."

Social media argument

Davis argued that in addition to the Brainerd newspaper's print version of the articles, it also has a Facebook page where the public can comment on the story.

"These only add to the local circulation and publication articles intimating the guilt of Mr. Cronquist and indicated "Likes" of more than 14,000," Davis wrote. "The comments are concerning as there is a 'clear indications of preconceived guilty for Mr. Cronquist and assertions and that he should at best spend the rest of his life behind bars and at worse, die himself.'"

Ryan responded the posts did not equate to prejudicial pretrial publicity, nor does a few postings that are negative to one side or the other demonstrate a tainted prospective petit pretrial pool. "What it does is make it easier for a defendant to identify the existence of potential biases and prepare for a more vigorous voir dire regiment to examine it," Ryan wrote. "Even if one considers defense arguments, the last posted Facebook posting on Cronquist was March 21. The last one for Mr. Becker was May 19 and in Becker's case a fair and impartial jury was selected as evidenced by the acquittal of Mr. Becker, consequently the defendant's argument fails on its merits as well."

In May, Nathan Becker, 28, Brainerd, was found not guilty on two felony charges of aiding and abetting Cronquist with the shootings.

Coverage area

In the court filings, the 2010 Census Bureau population report for Crow Wing County was submitted showing a population of 62,500, where 48,128 are people age 18 or older, ones who qualify to serve on a jury trial.

Davis argued that with publication and dissemination of the Brainerd Dispatch in all its forms the consistent and biased presentation has tainted the population to the point where a fair and impartial trial cannot be had and a change of venue is required.

"The continuous and regular prejudicial publication of articles, comments and photographs act to taint the jury pool and prejudice any potential juror well before the commencement of a trial," Davis wrote. "It is of great concern and likelihood that should even one person on the panel read these articles, comments or see the photos it could pollute the entire jury pool. Further, one is hesitant to voir dire the article due to the fact it could draw more attention to it.

"The severity of Mr. Cronquist's case demands that the jury deciding the outcome of the case, more than ever are not swayed by prior misleading and inflammatory information. While journalism is a respected profession, the consequences of such articles are incalculable when attempting to conduct a fair trial in a community. The coverage has consistently framed Mr. Cronquist in a negative context. There is no likely scenario whereas Mr. Cronquist would be able to find a jury from this community that would be unbiased as a result of the vast and prejudicial publicity."

Ryan argued the defense cannot show the entire jury pool has been tainted. He said people who read the articles on Cronquist were not all residents of Crow Wing County and that a vast majority of the articles were published during the week, which has a lower circulation number.

Ryan stated if they doubled the Brainerd Dispatch' circulation, or even tripled it, there would still be more than enough people to choose a 14 person jury.

"The alleged prejudicial tainting is extremely speculative and unsupported based on the Dispatch circulation," Ryan wrote.

Ryan also argued that even if some jurors remember the information contained in the prior factual publication, that does not justify a change of venue. The test is not whether the jurors have access to information but whether they can be impartial, he said.

The state anticipates the jurors will be selected one at a time outside the hearing of other jurors, Ryan noted.

"Therefore the potential bias to other jurors of any prospective jurors preconceived notions will be minimized, if not eliminated. It also is anticipated a juror questionnaire will be used. This will assist all parties in preparing for voir dire," Ryan wrote. "Cronquist can thus effectively protect himself against the possibility of any prejudicial impact by carefully questioning prospective jurors about the complained of publicity."