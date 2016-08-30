Plant and produce swap planned

A regional plant and produce swap will be at Green Island Preserve on the north edge of Wadena, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 10.

This is a gathering to trade and sell gardening and horticultural items of all kinds and everyone is invited. Bring produce, potted plants, cuttings, transplants, seeds, fertilizers, cut flowers, tools, preserves, canned goods, books, etc.

There will be informational tables as well. Trading and cashless exchange is encouraged but items may be priced and sold. Set-up is the day before, or up until 9 a.m. on the date.

There is no cost for a 10-by-10-foot space and no requirement to fill the entire space. Bring needs such as: table, chairs, blanket, umbrella, etc.

Reserve a spot well ahead by emailing kentscheer@outlook.com or phone Mary Schmit at 218-631-3854 with questions and ideas.

This event is sponsored by garden clubs of the region.

Green Island Preserve is located at 850 Scheer Drive NE, Wadena, MN, 56482.