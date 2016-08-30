Culvert replacement planned on County Highway 10

Installation of a new culvert on County Highway 10 will take place Sept. 8.

The installation will be 1.1 miles east of County Road 111 and 200 feet west of Country Lane in Deerwood Township. The culvert work will begin at 7 a.m. and should end by 11 a.m., according to a news release.

This work will require closing of County Highway 10 at the culvert installation site. The county asks travelers to plan alternative routes to avoid this construction area.

For further information, or to report an issue with a county road, visit www.crowwing.us or contact the highway department at 218-824-1110.