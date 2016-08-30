Crow Wing County Community Services will mark the start of its ninth year of collaboration with the College of St. Scholastica's social work internship program.

To commemorate the partnership, an event will be 10-11 a.m. Sept. 9 at the community services building, 204 Laurel St., Brainerd.

Since forming the partnership in 2008, community services staff have mentored more than 23 students pursuing their bachelor of arts degree in social work through the program's Central Lakes College location in Brainerd.

What began eight years ago as an opportunity to aid students in applying classroom knowledge to real-world settings has grown into a strong public-private partnership, a news release stated. The partnership is driving innovation in the field of social work to help better serve the residents of Crow Wing County and surrounding communities, the release added.

The Sept. 9 event will bring together students, staff and faculty who have worked together through the internship program to recognize achievements and celebrate the ongoing collaboration.