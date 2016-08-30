ST. PAUL—Gov. Mark Dayton Tuesday authorized an estimated $5,467,599 in relief from the State Disaster Assistance Contingency Account for Aitkin, Benton, Carlton, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, and Traverse counties.

The 10 counties experienced significant damage to public property caused by severe thunderstorms, flooding, and high winds from July 9 through July 11.

Aid from the contingency account will reimburse counties for public infrastructure repairs and clean-up costs. Under Minnesota law, the state will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs for public infrastructure repairs and cleanup, with localities responsible for covering the remaining 25 percent.