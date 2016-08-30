Lane closures on Highway 169 Wednesday and Thursday

Motorists on northbound Highway 169 just south of Onamia may encounter delays as the road is reduced to a single lane Wednesday and Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The closures will occur just north of the Highway 169/County Road 19/County Road 101 intersection. The lane closures are scheduled from sunrise to sunset both days while crews extend an existing left-turn lane.

Motorists traveling Highway 169 south of Onamia prior to annual Labor Day holiday peak rush hours should watch for congestion, plan additional time for travel and check www.511mn.org for the latest travel information.

When complete, the project will improve safety on Highway 169 south of Onamia, the release said.

Visit mndot.gov/d3/2016/h169/ for more information on this and other projects near Lake Mille Lacs.