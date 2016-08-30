Sharrows show how to share the road

A sharrow painted on Jackson Street near the Essentia Health Sports Center reminds motorists to share the road with bicyclists. (Brainerd Dispatch/Spenser Bickett)

The city of Brainerd has recently added more markings to city streets, in order to make drivers more aware of bicyclists.

The city recently painted 263 sharrows on city streets, an idea proposed by the city's Walkable Bikeable Committee and adopted by the Brainerd City Council earlier this summer. A sharrow, a painted icon of a bicyclist on the pavement, is a lane marking used to indicate bicyclists and motorists should share the lane.

On June 6, the council unanimously approved a motion to spend up to $500 from the traffic control budget to purchase paint required to mark sharrows on the streets in the city's jurisdiction. The decision came in the wake of a crash between a vehicle and a bicyclist, prompting the Walkable Bikeable Committee to ask the council to consider painting the sharrows on city streets.

It was encouraging to see the council respond so promptly to the committee's recommendation to add sharrows to city streets, committee chair Eleanor Burkett said. The bicyclist-vehicle crash happened while the committee was meeting, she said, which emphasized the committee's mission.

"We're really glad to see more awareness around bicycling, safe bicycling and sharing the road," Burkett said.

Adding sharrows was an easy, cheap project to make drivers more aware of bicyclists, Burkett said. The committee would love to see bike lanes added to city streets in the future, she said, but only on streets where it makes sense to have them.

"We have to work with the buildings and the infrastructure that's there," Burkett said.

The committee's nonmotorized transportation plan takes a long-term view, Burkett said, and doesn't presume changes will happen overnight. Rather, it's a collection of small changes that can be made over the years to make the city more friendly to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Bicyclists have told Burkett they enjoy seeing the sharrows, she said, and hope people are educated about what sharrows represent.

"Sharrows mean sharing the road and following the rules of the road," Burkett said. "And I think that's going to take some time, but I think this is a good first step."

An August 2015 study done in Chicago by University of Colorado Denver researchers Nick Ferenchak and Wesley Marshall in Chicago suggests bike lanes encourage more people to bike and make biking safer, while sharrows don't have much impact on either.

"This work raises concerns about the effectiveness of sharrows and highlights the importance of providing adequate infrastructure for bicyclists," Ferenchak and Marshall wrote in the study's abstract.

Burkett said she wasn't aware of the study and wasn't surprised by the outcome. Sharrows won't solve all a city's bicycling issues and eliminate crashes, she said, but they will make drivers more aware of bicyclists.

"This is just one small piece of that effort, of providing better education and more education around bicycling safely and sharing the road," Burkett said.

Background

The city's engineering department evaluated the city's bicycle corridors and determined the routes under city jurisdiction encompass about 100 blocks of streets. The standard marking spacing is two per block on each side of the street, or to mark the city's system, about 400 symbols.

There are signed bike routes throughout the city, so the goal was to put sharrows all along those routes, City Planner Mark Ostgarden said. The sharrow markings are a little more than 3 feet wide by a little more than 9 feet long.

According to the National Association of City Transportation Officials, shared lane markings, or sharrows, are used to indicate a shared lane environment for bicycles and automobiles. The sharrow is used in combination with a variety of uses to support a complete bikeway network.

"It is not a facility type and should not be considered a substitute for bike lanes, cycle tracks, or other separation treatments where these types of facilities are otherwise warranted or space permits," NACTO reported.