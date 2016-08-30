BPU: Budget billing program expanded

A newly adopted policy at Brainerd Public Utilities aims to help customers budget for their utility costs and avoid spikes in billing.

The BPU Commission Tuesday adopted a budget billing policy which will allow customers to pay a consistent amount on their utility bill each month.

The utility has been using budget billing with a few customers, secretary/finance director Todd Wicklund said, and is now expanding the option to all customers. A customer can enroll in the budget billing program in March of each year. March is a good time to start the program, he said, because it's not in the middle of summer or winter. The policy is effective Sept. 1.

A budget billing amount will be determined by using the previous 12 months of billing history for the customer's residence and dividing the total amount by 12. Budget billing amounts will be calculated twice a year; at the end of March, effective with the April billing; and at the end of September, effective with the October billing. The utility has the right to increase or decrease the amount at any time if deemed necessary. The customer will be notified if a change is necessary.

To be eligible, a customer must:

• Have a 12-month billing history at their current residence,

• Be current in utility payments and have a good payment history, with no more than one penalty in a 12-month period,

• Agree to remain in the program for 12 months,

• Agree to pay the full budget amount each month by the due date on the bill,

• Agree that budget billing accounts are ineligible for time extensions or a payment arrangement to pay budget amount,

• Agree that after two delinquent payments, or if the account is in disconnect status, the account will be removed from budget billing.

In other business, the commission approved a proposal from Utility Financial Solutions LLC to conduct a cost of service and rate design study for the utility, at a total cost of $36,950. About every five years, the utility performs a cost of service study which is more detailed study than the annual rate adjustments, Wicklund said. Those annual tweaks are based off the cost of service study, which was last done in 2012.

There's been major changes since 2012, including the utility's purchase of the hydro dam and the shuttering of the former Wausau Paper mill, Wicklund said, so a cost of service study is especially needed.

"It's probably a good thing to recalibrate," Wicklund said.

In a lighter moment, during Superintendent Scott Magnuson's report, he noted there have been three electrical outages in the past week caused by squirrels. The fluffy-tailed rodents have caused single transformers to fail, resulting in outages for a handful of houses. The utility is looking into squirrel guards to cover the transformers and prevent the critters from getting to them.