Morrison sheriff's office offers Project Lifesaver

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents of a program the office provides, which is Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is a 501(c)(3) community-based nonprofit organization. The program provides law enforcement and other caregivers with equipment and training to quickly locate and rescue people with cognitive disorders who are prone to life-threatening behavior, a news release stated.

Project Lifesaver can benefit people who have Alzheimer's disease, autism, Down syndrome, dementia and other people who are susceptible to wandering.

For more information regarding the program, contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233 and ask to speak with Deputy Al Yoder, Project Lifesaver coordinator.