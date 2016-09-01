Levi's Big Ride

Six-year-old Levi Schuld sits behind the wheel of an Anderson Brothers dump truck at his home on Hardy Lake Road Wednesday night while his dad, Bob, smiles in the background. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls) Gallery

Six-year-old Levi Schuld sits behind the wheel of an Anderson Brothers dump truck at his home on Hardy Lake Road Wednesday night while his dad, Bob, smiles in the background.

Levi was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor, cancer of the kidney, in August 2015. He had one kidney removed, followed by extensive chemotherapy and radiation through February. The cancer is back in his lungs. He is scheduled for a stem cell transplant in January 2017.

Levi's dream was to ride in a large dump truck and Terry McFarlin, CEO of Anderson Brothers, showed up at the Schuld home with a blast of the truck horn. Levi was nominated by the Brighter Days Foundation, which arranged the truck ride and gifts for his family at Madden's Resort Wednesday night. (Brainerd Dispatch/ Steve Kohls) Gallery