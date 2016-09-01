Lightning possible cause of early morning house fire

Little Falls Fire Chief Mike Nieman said shortly after 5 a.m., 23 firefighters responded to the home located on the 14000 block of 210th Street.

Nieman said the family was alerted to the fire by smoke detectors. But the sound of the alarm was not what woke the husband, wife and their daughter up, he said. It was a loud bang, believed to be a lightning strike. Nieman said although the cause of the fire remains under investigation, lightning appears to be a likely candidate.

"They did have smoke detectors, and it did alert them to get out of the house," Nieman said. "Smoke detectors save lives."

After working to extinguish the fire over the course of five hours, the home was a complete loss, he said.

"It's hard to fight a fire that started in the basement," Nieman said.

Nieman said none of the firefighters suffered injury, although one of the homeowners was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening burns to his hands. A couple of the family's pet cats were unable to be rescued and perished in the fire, he said.