2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Approval of agenda

4. Public Comments

5. New business

5.1. Approval to request bids for the Early Childhood Center and middle school roof

6. Adjournment

Baxter City Council

Meets 7 p.m. Tuesday

Baxter City Hall

13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter

The Baxter City Council will conduct a work session 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Baxter City Hall for the purpose of discussing Crow Wing Power Green Touch Program for the Loren Thompson Park Butterfly and Pollination Garden Improvement Project and 2017 Governmental Fund Budget, continuation, including 2017 Capital Improvements Plan.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Public Comments

Comments received from the public may be placed on a future meeting agenda for

consideration.

5. Consent Agenda

The following items are considered non-controversial by staff and are recommended to be read and passed in one motion. Any council person, staff, citizen, or meeting attendee can request one or more items be pulled from the Consent Agenda and the item will be pulled and addressed immediately after the passage of the Consent Agenda; otherwise, the following items will be passed in one motion:

A. Approve City Council Minutes from August 16, 2016

B. Approve City Council Work Session Minutes from August 16, 2016

C. Approve the Payment of Bills and Finance Report

D. Accept Parks & Trails Commission Minutes from August 22, 2016

E. Accept Long Range Planning Commission Minutes from August 22, 2016

F. Adopt Crow Wing County Election Emergency Plan to Establish Procedures should an Emergency Affect Election Activities in Baxter

G. Adopt Resolution 2016-075 Declaring Cost to be Assessed and Ordering Preparation of Proposed Assessment for the 2016 Dellwood Drive North Improvement Project

H. Adopt Resolution 2016-076 For Hearing on Proposed Assessment for the 2016 Dellwood Drive North Improvement Project

I. Approve the $500 Purchase of the Tactical Team Equipment with Proceeds from Drug Forfeiture Fund

J. Approve City of Baxter requirements for Non-Compliant Individual Septic Treatment Systems.

K. Approve Changes and Adopt City of Baxter Hunting Map.

L. Approve the materials donation in the amount equal to $3,000.00 from Crow Wing Power, Green Touch Program for the Loren Thompson Park Butterfly and Pollination Garden Improvement Project

6. Pulled Agenda Items

7. Other Business

A. PUBLIC HEARING at 7 p.m., or thereafter, Vacate properties along the west side of Dellwood Drive and between General Rental, Positive Realty, and TH 371

B. Adopt Resolution No. 2016-077 Approving Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the Dellwood Drive planning area.

8. Council Comments

A. Quinn Nystrom

B. Steve Barrows

C. Todd Holman

D. Mark Cross

E. Darrel Olson

8. City Administrator's Report

9. City Attorney's Report

10. Adjourn

Brainerd City Council

Meets 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Brainerd City Hall

501 Laurel St., Brainerd

1. Call to Order—7:30 P.M.

2. Roll Call

3. Pledge of Allegiance

4. Approval of Agenda—Voice Vote

5. Consent Calendar (Notice to public)—All matters listed are considered routine by the Council and will all be enacted by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless good cause is shown prior to the time the Council votes on the motion to be adopted by roll call.

A. Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting held on Aug. 15, as distributed

B. Approval of Licenses—(See Attachment)

1. Contractor's Licenses—2—New

2. Contractor's Licenses—5—Renewals

C. Department Activity Reports—(See Attachments)

1. Fire Chief

2. Park Director

3. City Administrator

D. FY 2017 TZD Resolution—Adopt Resolution Authorizing Police Chief McQuiston to be Fiscal Agent and Administer the 2016-2017 Traffic Safety Enforcement Grant—(See Attached Resolution)

6. Council Committee Reports

A. Personnel and Finance Committee Report

1. Approval of Bills & Payments to Contractors

Contractor IMP # Project Amount Total Retained On Project

Northwoods Landscaping 10-03 Downtown Maintenance $2,700 0

Anderson Brothers 16-04 2016 Street Patching—Final $22,065.38 0

Braun Intertec 16-03 2016 Seal Coat thru 7/29 $687.50 0

Braun Intertec 14-15 Airport Utility Ext—Testing thru 8/5 $6,296.75 0

S.E.H. 14-15 Airport Utility Ext thru 7/31 $74,698.44 0

WSN 16-06 San Sewer—Block 46 thru 8/6 $2,430 0

WSN 16-11 Bridge Inspection thru 8/6 $1,938.08 0

2. LMCIT Renewal for 2016-17

3. Computer Security/End Point Protection

4. Subordination Agreement—Move to third Position

5. Trainee Election Judge Wage

6. Election Emergency Plan

7. Clarify Date for Future General Wage Adjustment

8. Police Department—Employee Out of State Travel

9. Fire Department—State Turnout Gear Washer Grant Program

10. Fire Department—DNR Grant Award

11. 2017 Budget—Set Budget Workshop

B. Safety and Public Works Committee Report

1. Transit Bus Property Damage Release

2. Transit Bus Purchase Resolution

3. Event/Street Closure—Homecoming

4. Event/Street Closure—Fire Department Open House

5. Improvement 16-04—2016 Street Patching Project Overage

6. Improvement 16-06—Block 46 Sanitary Sewer—Acceptance of Bids

7. Improvement 15-11—Sanitary Sewer Interceptor on BIC Property

7. Unfinished Business

A. CWC HRA Chair Mike Kneeland—Presentation Relating to Process and History of Redevelopment Project No. 1

B. Public Hearing—Redevelopment Plan for Redevelopment Project No. 1 Proposed by the Housing and Redevelopment Authority in and for the County of Crow Wing—Adoption of a Resolution

C. Correction to Ordinance No. 1457—Robert and Andrea Marohn Annexation, 11427 Easy Street

D. Call for Applicants—Informational:

(Application Information at www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/boards/)

Cable TV Advisory Committee—1 Term to expire 12/31/2016

Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals—1 "Tenant Representative" Term to expire 12/31/2016

Ad Hoc Walkable Bikeable City Committee

8. New Business

A. Police Department—NJPA Drug Task Force Funding

9. Public Forum: Time allocated for citizens to bring matters not on the agenda to the attention of the Council—Time limits may be imposed.

10. Staff Reports—Written

(Verbal: Any Updates since Packet)

11. Council Member Reports

12. Committee Recommendations—Recommended by Mayor Menk

A. Wayne Erickson—EDA—Term to Expire on 9/7/2022

13. Adjourn

NOTE: Safety and Public Works Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m.

Personnel and Finance Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m.

Anyone needing special accommodations, call 218-828-2307.

Crow Wing County committee meeting schedule

The following list includes Crow Wing County meetings that may be attended by one or more members of the Crow Wing County Board:

Sept. 5—Labor Day - County offices closed.

11 a.m., Sept. 7—Crow Wing County Community Corrections Advisory Board at the Historic Courthouse, County Administrator's Conference Room.

9:30 a.m., Sept. 8—Out-of-Home Placements Screening Team (Closed Meeting) at the Community Services Building.

Noon, Sept. 8—Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Committee at the National Guard Armory.

7:30 a.m., Sept. 9—Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation at the BLAEDC office.

8 a.m., Sept. 12—Thirty Lakes Watershed District Board of Managers at the Land Services Building, Meeting Room 2.