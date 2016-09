1 / 2

Despite a fear of heights, Gary Walters spends the afternoon in a boom lift around 30-feet in the air at Brainerd General Rental beside Highway 371 Friday as part of Walter’s 30 activities in 30 days challenge to raise money and awareness for Kinship Partners. Friday’s challenge is day 21 of Walters Wacky Adventures. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch)

