Dayton to visit Wadena on '87 Counties in 86 Days' tour

On Wednesday, Dayton will meet with business and community leaders, as well as college administrators at Wadena Community and Technical College to discuss workforce development. The Dayton-Smith "87 Counties in 86 Days" tour began Aug. 1, at the expansion groundbreaking of Bell Laboratories Inc. in Eagan in Dakota County. Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith are scheduled to conclude their travels on or before Oct. 25.

"One of the best parts of my job as governor is meeting with Minnesotans where they live and work, discussing their hopes and dreams, and listening to their ideas and concerns," Dayton said in a news release. "I look forward to taking the good ideas of Minnesotans back to the Capitol as I travel the state."

During their travels, Dayton and Smith reported they are listening to Minnesotans' ideas and concerns, discussing their priorities for a better Minnesota, and celebrating the achievements and aspirations of Minnesota families, businesses, schools, and communities.

"As I travel around Minnesota, I have learned that educators, small business owners and entrepreneurs, and other local leaders are coming up with some of the best ideas and new inventions in our state," Smith said. "As we work to build a state that works better for everyone, everywhere, we can learn a lot outside the Capitol. Gov. Dayton and I look forward to meeting with people across the state, and putting their ideas to work at the State Capitol. Working together, we can and will build an even better Minnesota."