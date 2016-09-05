How did Labor Day start?

The first Labor Day holiday was celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union, the U.S. Department of Labor reports. The union repeated the celebration the following year on Sept. 5, 1883.

"Through the years the nation gave increasing emphasis to Labor Day," the DOL notes on its website. "The first governmental recognition came through municipal ordinances passed during 1885 and 1886. From these, a movement developed to secure state legislation."

• The first state bill was introduced into the New York legislature, but the first to become law was passed by Oregon on Feb. 21, 1887. During the year four more states—Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York—created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment.

• By the end of the decade, Connecticut, Nebraska, and Pennsylvania had followed suit. By 1894, 23 other states had adopted the holiday in honor of workers, and on June 28 of that year, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.

"The form that the observance and celebration of Labor Day should take was outlined in the first proposal of the holiday—a street parade to exhibit to the public 'the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations' of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families," the DOL noted. "This became the pattern for the celebrations of Labor Day. Speeches by prominent men and women were introduced later, as more emphasis was placed upon the economic and civic significance of the holiday. Still later, by a resolution of the American Federation of Labor convention of 1909, the Sunday preceding Labor Day was adopted as Labor Sunday and dedicated to the spiritual and educational aspects of the labor movement."