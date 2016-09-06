Federal Dam woman killed in crash

FEDERAL DAM—A 49-year-old woman died Monday when the Ford Winstar van she was driving left the roadway striking several trees on Cass County Road 8 in Gould Township, south of Federal Dam.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatality at 4:48 p.m. Monday. The sheriff's office reported the driver of the van, Tracy Gale of Federal Dam, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Four juveniles in the van were transported to the Bemidji Sanford Hospital and one juvenile female was transported to the Deer River Hospital and to a Duluth Hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting the sheriff's office on scene was North Memorial Ambulance, Remer Ambulance, Deer River Ambulance, Federal Dam Responders, Longville Fire Department and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.