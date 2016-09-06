Firefighters respond to alarms at Brainerd apartment and other

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to three calls over the holiday weekend.

There were no calls Saturday; and one Sunday at 6:18 p.m., where firefighters were called to a building on the 3300 block of Oak Street for a charcoal grill fire. The fire was extinguished.

There were two fire alarms Monday at the Northern Lights Apartments at 511 D Street. Both alarms were determined to be false alarms. The calls were at 11:45 a.m. and at 4:21 p.m.