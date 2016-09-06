Resort owners to gather on water issues

The event will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker. The theme "Working Together for Healthy Lakes" will guide the meeting that will focus on listening, discussion and ideas generated for the effective use of resources to combat aquatic invasive species. The event is by invitation only.

The Association of Cass County Lakes, known as ACCL, is an all-volunteer organization. Each lake association in the county is invited to join the association. Presently, 40-plus active members are involved. The board and members work to keep abreast of and inform member lakes of the current threats and challenges facing our lakes.

"Our north-central lakes are some of the cleanest, most well preserved, lakes in the state," a news release stated. "However, they are under increasing threats from increased development and a variety of users. Lake resort owners are in a unique position to see a variety of boats and water vehicles entering our lakes from geographically dispersed waters. Helping each other and the various groups who work to protect and manage the water resources is a very wise investment in the future of our region and its economic viability into the future."