EAST GULL LAKE—The East Gull Lake City Council on Tuesday held off on deciding whether to approve the controversial Harbor housing development project while they gather more information.

Last week, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the conditional use permit and preliminary plat for the development, but the city council did not vote Tuesday on whether to grant the permit since they're legally required to address an environmental petition of the development project first.

Developer Martin Harstad proposes to create a 27-unit homeowner's association on Squaw Point Road, called "The Harbor." In addition to the houses themselves, Harstad plans for an actual harbor to be built in an adjacent water channel with a marina consisting of private boat slips for each housing unit, as well as a pool. He hopes to begin construction this fall if the project receives approval from the city.

Pamela Sachs, a retired Staples-Motley English teacher, let her horses graze on the land for decades under a gentleman's agreement from the time when her father Lamont had a stake in the property. Since the development plans accelerated earlier this summer, she and her nephew Paul have spearheaded a movement to stop The Harbor on the grounds it would harm the wetland and Gull Lake, including the fishing in the area of the channel.

The Sachs family petitioned through the Environmental Quality Board for the city to require an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, or environmental study. The council decided to postpone the issue, deciding on the EAW from Tuesday until a continuation meeting tentatively scheduled the following Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

In remarks to the council, Paul Sachs said that proceeding with the project would be ignoring the wishes of residents of East Gull Lake, and the Brainerd lakes area.

"Do not doubt that this is a historic moment," Sachs said.

Sachs also requested an independent biotechnician to review the environmental impact of the project. If the city were to decline an EAW, the Harbor opponents would appeal the decision in court, he said.

Darrin Hoverson, the hydrologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that issued a harbor permit to the project, said the agency had reviewed the project extensively, having first met with Harstad a year to a year and a half ago. Most of the fish in the channel that will become the marina are feeding rather than spawning, he said. The muck in the channel makes it difficult for fish eggs to remain there, he said. He added that the 27-slip plan was the lowest-impact option out of the possible plans for the marina. The DNR fisheries division had reviewed the project and concluded it would not harm the fish population, he said.

Harstad reiterated his argument that the manure from Sach's horses was detrimental to the environment more so than the development would be. He asked Hoverson how feces from Sachs' horses impacts the lake. Hoverson said he wouldn't weigh in on Sachs' horses specifically, but generally speaking, livestock can be an issue.

Harstad also said the northern half of the channel wouldn't have more than 27 housing units built on it. About 5,400 square feet of wetland will be developed on, Harstad said, but the wetland on the project site is degraded and he would buy wetland creation credits to create double the amount of wetland that the Harbor would eliminate.

Local resident Gary Payne responded by saying although the wetland was degraded, the development would degrade it further.

"We're suffering the death of a thousand cuts here," he said, adding that the development constituted another large "cut."