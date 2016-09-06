Brainerd City Council: Council approves redevelopment plan

Crow Wing County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board Chair Mike Kneeland addresses the Brainerd City Council Monday night about a plan to develop three tax-forfeit developments in the city. (Brainerd Dispatch/Spenser Bickett)

The Brainerd City Council Tuesday night took another step toward getting three tax-forfeit properties in the city back on the tax rolls.

The council adopted a resolution approving a redevelopment plan for the Brainerd Oaks, Serene Pines and Dal-Mar Estates developments. The council also held a public hearing on the plan, at which no one spoke.

The resolution approving the plan passed on a 6-1 vote, with council member Mary Koep voting against it. Following the meeting, Koep told the Brainerd Dispatch she thought the process which resulted in the plan was poor and felt the taxpayers got the short end of the stick. She couldn't vote for the plan if she had those concerns about the process behind it, she said.

History

Prior to the public hearing and vote on the resolution, Mike Kneeland, chair of the Crow Wing County Housing and Redevelopment Authority board, gave the council a brief history of the project and how it came about.

The county HRA first became involved with Brainerd Oaks in 2005, when the HRA loaned $155,000 to the project, Kneeland said. A total debt of $185,000 was written off in 2012, he said.

Brainerd Oaks went into tax forfeiture in 2008, with the other two developments following in 2014. An initial agreement between the county HRA and Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity in 2011 would have seen the organization build 20 homes in Brainerd Oaks. One home was built, but the organization declined to build more homes because of the high costs of special assessments.

Last year, the county HRA contacted the Urban Land Institute and commissioned a report to study potential redevelopment of Brainerd Oaks, Kneeland said. The report suggested the special assessments were a major roadblock to resale and development. Even if they were waived, the report noted sale to a developer would be unlikely.

Shortly after that study was released, real estate developer Paxmar contacted the city of Brainerd about the three developments, Kneeland said.

Negotiations

The county HRA entered into negotiations with Paxmar and spent many hours hammering out the details of the redevelopment plan, Kneeland said. After initial negotiations with county HRA staff, Paxmar submitted an offer to purchase lots in all three developments.

The county had been offering the lots for sale, but by law cannot sell them for less than the assessed value, which includes the assessments. For each development, the average cost of special assessments for each lot is more than double and in some cases nearly triple the estimated market value of the lot.

Minnesota statute allows the county to sell lots to the county HRA for less than the estimated market value if the lots are considered blighted. The county HRA's attorney provided the legal opinion that yes, all three subdivisions met the definitions of blight outlined in state statute.

The county HRA negotiated a sale based on the estimated market value provided by the county assessor. The organization discussed obtaining assessments on the lots and decided to use the estimated market value.

At its Aug. 1 meeting, the council approved a resolution to waive the recertification of outstanding special assessments to lots in Brainerd Oaks, Serene Pines and Dal-Mar Estates.

Paxmar's offer calls to purchase 113 lots in the developments at 86 percent of the assessed value, totaling $912,300.

Paxmar's plan would include the building of 93 homes over six to 10 years, with a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 30 lots under construction each of those years. Of those 93 homes, 63 would be built in Brainerd Oaks, 23 in Serene Pines and seven in Dal-Mar Estates. A minimum of $1.5 million of homes would be in construction each year.

The total estimated market value for all 113 parcels in the proposal is $1,065,200, which is $152,900 less than Paxmar's offer of $912,300. Paxmar's original offer of $637,000 was countered by the county HRA's offer of $1,100,842, which Paxmar countered with its offer of $912,300.

During the negotiation process, multiple people have asked why the county HRA never sought public requests for proposals to develop the parcels, Kneeland said. The board considered the issue at length, he said, and determined time and cost would have prevented the development from moving quickly. A wide range of companies could have submitted proposals, but a small fraction of them would have been able to develop the parcels properly.

"This is about the only company that we could see had the potential to develop this property and do it to the standards we would require," Kneeland said.

All the people working on the project have an obligation to the taxpayers of Crow Wing County and the city of Brainerd to get the tax-forfeit properties back on the tax rolls, Kneeland said.

"I think we need to do everything we can to get this going," Kneeland said.

The resolution was drafted by the county HRA's attorney, Kneeland said, and strictly follows state law regarding HRA development. Because the council adopted the resolution, the county HRA next week will hold its own public hearing on the redevelopment plan and will consider entering into a contract with Paxmar. The contract sets the parameters for development, he said, and will ensure the lots are developed correctly.

"We want to make sure that the taxpayers get good products," Kneeland said.

In other business, the council:

Set a date for an upcoming budget workshop for 5:30-7 p.m Sept. 12 in the council chambers at Brainerd City Hall.

Received a written report from Fire Chief Tim Holmes on the department's activity for the month of August. The department responded to 45 calls during the month, with five of those calls canceled enroute. Of those 45 calls, 24 were within the city of Brainerd.

Set the wage for election judge trainees at $9.50 per hour, which exceeds the requirement that trainees must be paid at least two-thirds of the minimum wage of $9.50 per hour. Students ages 16 and 17 can be election judge trainees. Election judge trainees for Crow Wing County are paid $10 per hour.

Approved new contractor licenses for Sibbert Drywall LLC, Merrifield and Luke Wilson Construction, Cold Spring.

Adopted a resolution authorizing Police Chief Corky McQuiston to administer the 2016-17 traffic safety enforcement grant for the Toward Zero Deaths program. The department was awarded a $42,225 grant for the program.

Adopted a vehicle purchase resolution to purchase a vehicle from North Central Bus & Equipment Inc. in the amount of $80,093 for Brainerd & Crow Wing Public Transit. The city's share of the cost is 20 percent, while the remaining 80 percent comes from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Approved a street closure application submitted by Brainerd Community Action for a community homecoming event from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. The event will require the closure of portions of Laurel Street, East River Road, College Drive and South Fifth Street for a parade and 5K and 10K races.

Approved a street closure application submitted by the Brainerd Fire Department for an open house from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 13. The event will require the closure of East River Road from Laurel to Front streets from 4-8 p.m.

Approved an invoiced overage for the 2016 street patching project in the amount of $2,065 for a total project cost of $22,065. The council had approved spending up to $20,000 for the project, but at the last minute added on a patch around a sunken storm sewer on O Street, which put the project over the $20,000 threshold.

Approved a contractor payment to Northwoods Landscaping for maintenance in downtown Brainerd in the amount of $2,700.

Approved a final contractor payment to Anderson Brothers Construction for the 2016 street patching project in the amount of $22,065.

Approved a contractor payment to Braun Intertec for testing through Aug. 5 on the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project in the amount of $6,296.

Approved a contractor payment to Short Elliott Hendrickson for consultant work through July 31 on the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project in the amount of $74,698.

Approved a contractor payment to Widseth Smith Nolting for the block 46 sanitary sewer project in the amount of $2,430.

Approved a contractor payment to Widseth Smith Nolting for bridge inspection through Aug. 6 in the amount of $1,938.

Approved general liability and automobile insurance renewal from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust in the amount of $190,412, which is $9,594 lower than the budgeted cost of $200,006. The renewal runs from June 1, 2016 through May 31, 2017.

Adopted Crow Wing County's election emergency plan to be used as the city's emergency election plan for the 2016 general election and beyond.

Authorized Brainerd Police Department investigator Craig Katzenberger to attend the National Domestic Communications Assistance Center training in Virginia from Sept. 13-16. Katzenberger's travel, lodging and course costs will be covered by the FBI.

Accepted a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fire assistance grant in the amount of $2,500, which will allow the department to purchase hose and nozzles.

Called for citizen applicants for the Cable TV Advisory Committee, Rental Dwelling Board of Appeals and Walkable Bikeable City Committee.