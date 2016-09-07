Ask a Trooper: Time for school bus safety

Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and/or its stop arm is extended when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads. Red flashing lights on buses indicates students are either entering or exiting the bus. BrainerdDispatch.com Ilustration

This article will be about the safety of the most precious cargo in the world—our children. With the start of a new school year, we will see an increase in the number of school buses, pedestrians and bicyclists. I will go over some safety tips for drivers and pedestrians in an effort to reduce crashes.

School Bus Safety Tips for Motorists

Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights and/or its stop arm is extended when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.

Red flashing lights on buses indicates students are either entering or exiting the bus.

Motorists are not required to stop for a bus if the bus is on the opposite side of a separated roadway (median, etc.)—but they should remain alert for children.

Altering a route or schedule to avoid a bus is one way motorists can help improve safety. In doing so, motorists won't find themselves behind a bus and as a result, potentially putting children at risk.

Watch for school crossing patrols and pedestrians. Reduce speeds in and around school zones.

Watch and stop for pedestrians — the law applies to all street corners, for both marked and unmarked crosswalks (all street corners) — every corner is a crosswalk.

School Bus Safety Tips for Children

Parents should discuss and demonstrate pedestrian safety with their children and reinforce safe crossing after exiting a bus:

When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder (side of the road).

Before crossing the street, take five "giant steps" out from the front of the bus, or until the driver's face can be seen.

Wait for the driver to signal that it's safe to cross.

Look left-right-left when coming to the edge of the bus to make sure traffic is stopped. Keep watching traffic when crossing.

Please eliminate all distractions while driving and pay attention for school buses, pedestrians and bicyclists that are sharing the road.

