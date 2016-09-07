Missing Motley woman still hasn't come home

21-year-old Alice Whim is believed to be missing voluntarily and foul play is not suspected. Whim is described as having dark brown hair and olive-colored eyes, being 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. Whim was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a red shirt.

MOTLEY—A 21-year-old woman who went missing Aug. 12 from a residential group home on 61st Avenue Southwest in Motley has not yet been found.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch Wednesday reports the investigation into the whereabouts of Alice Whim is on-going and several leads have been followed up with no substantial results. Whim is believed to be missing voluntarily and foul play is not suspected. The public is not in danger at this time.

The sheriff's office reports Whim has ties to the Twin Cities metro area and if anyone knows where she is are asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-547-1424 or a local law enforcement agency.

Whim is described as having dark brown hair and olive-colored eyes, being 5-feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. Whim was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a red shirt.