An area covering 138 acres near Dellwood Drive was annexed into the city of Baxter in March. The city’s long range planning committee recommended a zoning map for the area to the city council, which opted to table the matter for further consideration. Source: City of Baxter

BAXTER—The newest part of Baxter is not yet incorporated into the city's comprehensive plan after the city council voted to table a decision on zoning in the area.

The council Tuesday was unable to obtain the four votes necessary to approve amendments to the comprehensive plan, with council members voicing concerns on two different zoning proposals for the area along Dellwood Drive.

The area, which includes residential and commercial property along with a wooded area, was annexed into Baxter from Unorganized Territory in March.

Josh Doty, community development director, told the council a series of meetings ensued after the annexation was approved. This included a neighborhood meeting, a public hearing and meetings of the city's long range planning committee. The goal of these meetings was to determine appropriate zoning for the area.

"We want to work together with existing land uses, property owner wishes," Doty said, "so planning in this area fits in with the rest of the city's existing plan."

The most recent meeting of the long range planning committee resulted in a recommendation to the city council. The recommendation modified one of four options offered by Baxter city staff, combining commercial, low density residential and rural residential zones. This recommendation differed from that of staff, which recommended a smaller portion of commercial and a larger area of low density residential zoning.

Judy Zahn, a resident in that area, expressed support for the committee's recommendation, noting the other option would split her and her husband's parcel into both a commercial and a residential zone.

"It's going to cost us money, and not give us enough money to even keep the land at that point," Zahn said. "You're probably going to force us out of our home."

The Zahns would prefer the entire parcel be zoned commercial, she said, to allow for commercial use in the future.

During discussion, council members offered their impressions of the proposals.

Council member Mark Cross said the majority of the long range planning committee found the staff proposal to be too detailed. An area the committee proposed to be commercial would also result in more green space than if it were zoned residential, Cross added.

Council member Todd Holman said he felt too much of the committee's discussion focused on the odds of Cypress Drive someday extending north to meet County Highway 49 (Wise Road).

"There really wasn't much looking at what the city of Brainerd was guiding on the east side," Holman said. "I think this piece was missing from the conversation."

The newly annexed area borders the city of Brainerd to the east. Holman said he thought designating that area as commercial had more to do with the potential road extension and less to do with what might work best for adjacent areas. Doty said he believed Brainerd's future plan for its nearby land included a park.

An initial vote on a motion to approve the planning committee's recommendation resulted in a 3-2 split, with Holman and council member Steve Barrows voting against the motion. Several minutes later, when Mayor Darrel Olson asked City Attorney J. Brad Person for his report, Person noted the vote did nothing without a supermajority of four approving the motion.

Holman then introduced a motion supporting the staff zoning recommendation, which failed 2-3 after a council vote.

Person suggested the council table the issue if it was unable to achieve consensus. Barrows made the suggested motion.

Cross said he was unsure what the council would gain by sending the matter back to the long range planning committee. He said the option forwarded by Holman's motion failed at the committee level in a 1-6 vote.

"It was overwhelming for the option presented," Cross said.

Barrows said sending it back to the committee would send the message the council had lingering concerns about the recommendation.

The motion to table the decision was approved unanimously. The issue is expected to return to the long range planning committee for further consideration before again appearing on a city council agenda.