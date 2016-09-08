RICE LAKE - A 66-year-old Rice Lake woman who was hurt Sunday night when the small electric vehicle she was driving in Gnesen Township rolled over has died from her injuries.

Rolene Rogers died Tuesday in a Duluth hospital, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday on the 6200 block of Howard Gnesen Road. Rogers was the only occupant of the southbound vehicle when it left the road and overturned in the ditch; she was trapped under the vehicle, the sheriff's office reported. Rescue crews treated her at the scene and she was transported to a Duluth hospital by helicopter.

The sheriff's office said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.