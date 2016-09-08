CLC to sponsor field day

Community members are invited to a field day and high-tech farming demonstration from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Ave. N.E., Monticello.

Central Lakes College will bring its high-tech educational trailer to the event, as well as demonstrate how to use drones equipped with near infrared sensors to check crop health.

The registration fee is $25 per person and $15 for each additional person from the same farm. Register before Sept. 19 via email at mfvga@msn.com or by calling 763-434-0400.

The event is sponsored by CLC, the Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.